Bulldogs win title at home

NEW HAVEN – Since 2016, New Haven has played host to the boys track and field sectional meet, and watched as other teams lifted the trophy.

But the Bulldogs made history on their home track Thursday night, claiming New Haven's first sectional title with 113.5 points. Homestead was second with 109 points, and Bellmont right behind with 106.

“I'm still in shock. I give God all the credit for these kids, because they worked their butts off to do this,” New Haven coach Larry Stemmler said. “I knew they could do it, but to actually see it, it's even more amazing. It's surreal.”

The Bulldogs won three sprint events: Senior Isaac Jackson won the 100-meter dash in 11.26 seconds, and then took second place in the 200. Junior Nick Myles, who took third in the 200, won the 400 in 50.95 seconds. The Bulldogs also won the 400 relay in 43.94, and took second in the 3,200 relay in 8:38.11. They added more points in the field events, where junior Kamari Clopton won the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 6 inches, and senior Stephan Sharpe added eight more points by clearing 13 feet, 8 inches in the pole vault to take second place.

But in such a close meet, the deciding factor for the Bulldogs was that they had at least one athlete place in the top eight in every event other than the 300 hurdles.

“In the original scoring, based on the seeding, we were seeded fourth,” Stemmler said. “There were 10 points between the top four teams. I thought South Adams would be up there a little higher, and then I knew Bellmont and Homestead would be there. So I told them in our meeting, right now, we're fourth. Seedings don't matter, it's coming out and competing. They showed the heart of the bulldog tonight.”

The difference came from runners such as senior Laterrius Cassell, who was seeded sixth in the 3,200 but finished fourth in 10:20.23, about 12 seconds faster than his seed time. He finished ahead of Homestead runners Chase Molden and Grayson Welch. Stemmler said he hadn't expected freshman Alex Hoffer to place in the 400, but he won his heat to place sixth, adding three points to the team standings. Sophomore Clifford King was “on the bubble” to qualify for the 100 finals, but he did and ended up taking fourth place.

South Adams senior Drew Stutzman won the 200 dash in 22.80 seconds after taking second in the 100. He started the final leg of the 1,600 relay neck-and-neck with Huntington North, but he held on to give the Starfires a win in a school-record 3:28.77. After he crossed the finish line, he collapsed on the infield of the track and was dog-piled by his teammates.

“We all had a little moment there when we realized we broke the school record,” Stutzman said. “We've been working on this since day one of track.”

Another Starfires senior, Braden Bixler, won the 110 hurdles in 15.34 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.29.

Bellmont dominated in distance and field events. Senior Jordan Garlinger won the 800 in 2:00.13 and then finished second behind his teammate Isaac Fuelling in the 1,600, which Fuelling won in 4:30.47. Bellmont junior Deion Guise won the 3,200 in 9:55.97, and Fuelling was third.

Senior Mason Murphy defended his discus title from 2019 with a throw of 160 feet, 6 inches, and then set a Bellmont shot put record with a winning mark of 56 feet, 41/2 inches.

Braves senior pole vaulter Cody Loshe said he had such a disappointing practice earlier in the week that a part of him worried that he wouldn't even qualify for next week's regional championships, but he won the event with a season-best clearance of 14 feet.

Wayne senior Camron Toles won the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet.

vjacobsen@jg.net