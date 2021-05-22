Saints dominate Legends in return to championship

The Bishop Dwenger girls tennis team beat Concordia in the state tournament for the first time in five years Thursday, and Friday the Saints beat North Side 5-0 to raise the Concordia Sectional trophy.

“It means a lot to us because we've been trying for four years, and it's been close every year. We finally pulled through this year, and we're really excited about it,” senior captain Nicoletta Veracco said.

Veracco and her partner, senior Mercedes Gonzales, beat Lizet Terrones Moreno and Lorene Johnson of North Side at No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 6-0. The Legends won just three games off the Saints in their five matches.

The Saints No. 2 doubles team of senior Leah Lashure and sophomore Ellen Reidy were the first to finish their match at the sectional finals, beating sophomore Layla Sully and freshman Jackeline Shackleford 6-0, 6-0. Bishop Dwenger sophomore Victoria Rodenback beat Legends senior Alexis Robinson, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 singles.

“It's pretty much the best feeling ever. We've been working so hard for this as a team, practicing year-round with each other,” said Bishop Dwenger senior Alyssa Ciocca, who beat North Side's Eh Hae 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1 singles. “We've created such a great bond, and to win it together is such a great feeling. I wouldn't trade it for the world.”

The No. 2 singles match was the last one to finish, as senior Olivia Wright of Bishop Dwenger beat Legends senior Ei Ei Pyo, 6-2, 6-0.

Bishop Dwenger beat New Haven 5-0 in the first round of the tournament Wednesday, then defeated Concordia 3-2 in the semifinals Thursday. North Side beat South Side 5-0 in the other semifinal.

Since the Saints beat Concordia 3-2 en route to the 2016 sectional title, Bishop Dwenger had lost to the Cadets three times in the state tournament, each time by a score of 3-2. The teams also shared an SAC title with Northrop this season.

Bishop Dwenger will move on to face Carroll on the Chargers' home courts at the regional championships next week.

Carroll wins sectional title

The Chargers beat Snider 4-1 on their home courts to win a ninth straight sectional title. Maggie Brennan, Cecelia Martin and Victoria Skender each won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles, and Carroll's Emily Davis and Samantha Hess won at No. 1 doubles.

Snider's point came at No. 2 doubles, where Aubrey Ankenbruck and Mallory Schumm won 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. Leo's Molli Runestad will advance to the individual sectional although the Lions were eliminated from the tournament on Thursday.

