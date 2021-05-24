March toward state softball title begins today

The road to Center Grove – the location of this year's softball state finals – starts with the first opening round sectional games today. If the weather cooperates, sectional champions will be crowned Thursday through Saturday, regionals will follow on June 1 and the semistate round will be held on June 5.

Here are some of the local points of interest to keep an eye on as the tournament heats up:

5 teams to watch

Leo: It's impressive that the Lions, who reached the Class 4A state title game back in 2019, are 20-3 with another NE8 title this season. Even more impressive, all three of those losses came at the Leo Invite tournament on April 17. But they don't have an easy road through the DeKalb sectional: the Lions are likely to meet Carroll (19-8) in the semis, and the other semifinal features East Noble (15-9) vs. our next team to watch.

Northrop: The Bruins head into the DeKalb sectional with a record of 21-3 and their first SAC title in well over a decade. The Bruins have a team ERA of 2.31 and have combined to hit 21 home runs. Northrop is putting up an average of 11.5 runs per game, but no Bruin has scored more than Ashley Smith, who is tied for fifth in the state with 53 this season.

Adams Central: The Flying Jets took two wins off of Southwood on Saturday to improve to 24-3 and set a school record for most wins in a season. The Jets, ranked 14th in Class 2A in the May 17th ICGSA poll, have a significantly better record than their Eastside sectional first-round opponent Bluffton (3-20), but if Adams Central makes it to the semifinals it will meet the winner of Woodlan and Eastside, who have a combined record of 30-13.

Norwell: The No. 9 team in Class 3A enters the Norwell sectional with a 16-11 record, despite going 4-3 in the rough-and-tumble NE8. The Knights have a tough first-round opponent in Heritage (12-11), but they'll be hoping to get a lift at the plate from players like Allyson Burtron, who has seven home runs and 53 RBIs.

Bishop Dwenger: The Saints were one 5-0 loss to Northrop away from an SAC title, but have one of the most impressive records in the area at 24-4. Currently ranked eighth in Class 3A, Bishop Dwenger is averaging 10.5 runs per game, led by Avery Greider's 57 RBIs, which is tied for the second most in the state.

5 players to watch

Cecilia Garrett, Bishop Dwenger: Speaking of standout Saints, Garrett is leading the state with 42 steals, is tied for fifth with 53 runs scored and is batting .624.

Brooke Lickey, Columbia City: The junior has 60 hits so far this season, and her .652 batting average ranks seventh in the state. She has scored 48 runs for the Eagles (21-6).

Ellie Sauder, Leo: The sophomore pitcher has allowed 18 runs, 14 of them earned, in 82.2 innings of work for an ERA of 1.19. She is 17-1, which means she's tied for the third-most wins in the state.

Carly Turner, East Noble: Turner is the top home run leader in the area with 12. She set the program record for homers in a season in a win over Bremen on Thursday.

Megan Knox, Lakewood Park Christian: Good luck keeping her off the bases: Knox has the area's top batting average at .653, and her on-base percentage is .712, the fifth best in Indiana.

vjacobsen@jg.net