Offense gets going late for Knights

OSSIAN – Norwell's postseason dreams looked like they might be in trouble by the third inning of their sectional opener against Heritage.

The Patriots (12-12) had already scored two runs on Norwell (17-11), and after a game-opening hit by Knights freshman Jordan Markley, Heritage had retired nine straight batters.

But a five-run fifth inning turned the tide, and Norwell claimed an 8-3 win after an impressive relief appearance by freshman Lauren Merritt. The Knights will now face Marion in the sectional semifinal Wednesday.

“We're still kind of slow at at-bats, getting going. But once we got it going, it was going pretty good,” coach Herb Bergman said.

The fifth-inning rally started when Markley reached base on a walk from Heritage's Ella Bickel, and Norwell junior Brielle Nunley followed with a single. Markley scored Norwell's first run when junior Allyson Burtron hit a single just inside the first-base line. Senior Raygan Williams added another single to score Nunley, tying the game at 2.

The Knights would score again on a sacrifice bunt and two more singles, and went into the bottom of the inning up 5-2.

“After the first few innings, we finally got to time the pitcher up and then we just jumped on it,” Williams said. “We knew we needed to get the runs, and we had the fire in us. We wanted to win.”

Markley led off again in the sixth inning, and once again she and Nunley reached base. Bickel made an incredible tumbling catch on a pop-up by Burtron to get the inning's first out, but Markley raced home on a wild pitch to score Norwell's sixth run. Williams then hit a home run to center to add two more runs.

“She threw it right down the middle and right the spot I like. I turned on it and it went,” Williams said. “It's the best feeling, especially as a senior. ”

Ella Bickel scored Heritage's first run in the first inning when she reached on a walk from Norwell starter Samantha Lemler and came around to score on a double from Caylen Schane. Bickel also led off with a walk in the third inning, and scored on an error. After Heritage scored its second run, Merritt entered the game, fanning her first two batters to end the inning.

The freshman struck out her first four batters, and allowed just one run in the sixth inning.

“She was determined,” Bergman said of the reliever. “I'm expecting great things from her. She's just a freshman, but she's a good pitcher and she's just going to get better through the years. It didn't even faze her that it was a sectional, and this could have been our last game. She probably pitched better than I've seen her pitch all year, honestly.”

