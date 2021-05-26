Bruins back to being best

MARION – The Northrop girls saw their streak of 11 straight sectional titles ended by Carroll last week. But that just meant the Bruins were even hungrier at the Marion Regional championships Tuesday, sophomore Tajaina McKenzie said.

McKenzie won three events – the 100-meter dash, the long jump and the 400 relay – while her junior teammate Morgan Patterson won the 100 and 300 hurdles, took second in the long jump and also ran in the 400 relay. Their dominance allowed the Bruins to claim a state-leading 27th regional title with 80 points.

Norwell was second in the team standings with 59 points, Carroll was third with 56.5, and Homestead was fourth with 54.

When McKenzie won the 100 in 11.99 seconds, she thrust a fist into the air in triumph before turning around to congratulate second-place finisher Karis Davis, a junior from Leo who finished in 12.13.

“In the 100, I wanted to get my spot back, because my old teammate beat me in sectionals, and I wanted to get her back,” McKenzie said, referring to Davis, who is a club teammate during the summer track season.

The Bruins' 400 relay time of 47.64 was so fast that Northrop coach Terry Milton jumped when he pulled up the official results for the event on his phone.

Norwell finished in second based largely on the performance of its distance corps. The Knights opened the meet by winning the 3,200 relay in 9:36.24, beating Huntington North by over six seconds. Concordia took the third automatic qualifying spot for the state meet in 9:46.45. Senior Lauren Bales finished third in the 1,600, and her teammate Sarah Mahnensmith took fourth place in 5:03.07, finishing just under the state standard, which allows finishers from outside the top three to advance.

The true drama came in the 3,200, where Homestead's Addison Knoblauch briefly pulled to the front of the pack with about a lap to go. Bales, who had already run in the 3,200 relay and mile, found another gear and overtook the Spartans freshman to win in 11:06.04. Knoblauch and Mahnensmith finished in the next two seconds in second and third, respectively.

“I just had it in my mind that I needed to finish hard, and I didn't let her get too far away. It was attainable to get her in the end,” Bales said.

Carroll claimed victory in the high jump, where Adison Smith won with a clearance of 5 feet, 1 inch. That's 51/2 inches below her season best, but Smith said she had dealt with a number of injuries this season and was happy to claim a regional title and earn another week to improve before the state meet. Norwell's Maiah Shelton tied for second at 5 feet.

Homestead senior pole vaulter Josephine Gery set a personal record – twice – on Tuesday, the first time since she cleared 11 feet, 9 inches at the 2019 state meet. As she cleared 12 feet and then 12-3, she clapped her hands over her mouth in disbelief.

“Sectionals went pretty well last week, jumped 11-6, got on a bigger pole. The practices last week coming into the meet all went pretty well, so I knew that if I had a good day and perfected my technique, I knew I could jump 12 or 12-3,” Gery said.

Homestead also claimed victory in the 1,600 relay, winning in 4:02.90, but the Spartans were almost nipped at the line by Huntington North's Addison Wiley, who took the baton for the last lap in third place. She ran a spectacular 400 split to close the gap to a second and take second place.

Wiley, the reigning state champion in the 1,600, won that race by two seconds over Carroll's Shelby Christman. She also won the 800 in 2:10.80, faster than she had really planned to run it.

Davis of Leo would get her win in the 200 in 25.35, and Nataley Armstrong of Garrett won the 400 in 1:00.29. Kilah Smith of Churubusco won the shot put with a mark of 42 feet, 8 inches, and claimed the discus title with a throw of 128 feet, 2 inches.

vjacobsen@jg.net