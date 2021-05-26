Carroll tennis gets past Saints

Carroll swept all three singles positions en route to a 4-1 victory over Bishop Dwenger in Tuesday's Carroll girls tennis regional semifinal. The Chargers (14-7) will play Homestead today in the regional championship, as the Spartans blanked Adams Central in the other semifinal, 5-0.

Maggie Brennan and Victoria Skender at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively, dropped just three games each in straight-set victories for Carroll. Leah Lashure and Ellen Reidy posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles for the lone team point for the Saints (10-3).

Ellie Cook earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles for Homestead (13-1), while Christina Porter and Abby Miller battled before falling 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles for the Flying Jets (13-2).

PLYMOUTH REGIONAL: Wawasee's doubles team of Tate Cowan and Abby Morehead defeated Tippecanoe Valley's MacKenzie Costello and Kaitlin Neese, 7-5, 6-2, to advance in the individual doubles tournament.

Softball

CENTRAL NOBLE 12, LAVILLE 2, 5 inn.: In LaGrange, the Cougars plated seven runs in the fourth to ultimately invoke the mercy rule at the Class 2A Westview Sectional. Kylie Bingham scored three runs for Central Noble, while Emma Marker and Ashleigh Gray plated two runs apiece.

WAWASEE 7, LAKELAND 1: In Elkhart, Kathryn Flannery's 4-RBI night propelled the Warriors to the championship of the Class 3A Jimtown Sectional. Haylee Allen surrendered just two hits in her complete game victory.

ADAMS CENTRAL 13, BLUFFTON 0: In Butler, the Flying Jets surrendered just three hits in the shutout victory in the Class 2A Eastside Sectional. After jumping ahead 5-0 after two innings, Adams Central scored six in the third.

CARROLL 11, LEO 6: In Waterloo, the Chargers ended the Lions' six-year string of sectional titles. With the score tied 4-4 in the fifth inning, Carroll closed out the contest by outscoring Leo 7-2 to advance to Thursday's Class 4A DeKalb Sectional championship game.

COLUMBIA CITY 21, WAYNE 0: The host Eagles had little trouble in advancing to the title game of the Class 4A Columbia City Sectional. The Eagles will face Huntington North on Thursday for the championship.

BISHOP DWENGER 11, ANGOLA 1: In Angola, the Saints bested the host Hornets to advance to today's championship game of the Class 3A Angola Sectional.

EASTSIDE 5, WOODLAN 4: In Butler, Natalie Lower's walk-off single lifted the Class 2A Eastside Sectional hosts to the title game.

Boys golf

COLUMBIA CITY 148, BISHOP DWENGER 153: In Columbia City, Andrew Hedrick and Sean Bledsoe each shot 36, while Tyler Barnhart carded a 37 and Drew Dunham posted a 39 as the Eagles bested the Saints and improved to 12-0.

Girls tennis

NORTHRIDGE 4, ANGOLA 1: In Middlebury, the host Raiders knocked off the Hornets in regional semifinal action, earning a date against Fairfield for the regional championship. Angola coach Scott Hottell, who served as the head coach for nine seasons and as a coach in some capacity with Angola tennis for 31 years, coached his final dual match.