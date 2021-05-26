Lions rally behind hitting, teamwork

LEO-CEDARVILLE – When Homestead scored three runs in the first inning of a doubleheader at Leo on Saturday, the Lions bounced back to score four in the bottom half of the inning.

When the Spartans scored five more runs in the second inning to take a 8-4 lead, the Lions didn't skip a beat. Leo added on four runs of its own in the bottom of the inning, and then scored six more runs in the third inning to take the lead for good.

The Lions (25-3) weren't so fortunate in the second game of the doubleheader – they lost 12-2 in five innings after winning the first game 15-9 – but they made their point: No lead is safe against the Lions.

And that ability to rally will be tested as the baseball sectionals begin today.

“The team chemistry keeps us rolling nonstop. A lot of teams I see, I see a pitcher makes a bad throw, the catcher doesn't block it, and he's yelling at the catcher,” Leo senior Gannon Brown said. “This is something you will never see here, and it keeps us on a roll.”

The Lions, the No. 2 team in Class 3A, have a lot of evidence that a supportive team atmosphere can keep a team in any game: In their first NE8 game of the season, Norwell led 4-1 after five innings, but the Lions scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to win 5-4.

“We were able to pull that out. We had a good record going into that game, I think we were 9-1. But that kind of propelled us and showed us that even if we're behind, we can kind of outhit our mistakes,” Leo coach Gary Rogers said.

On May 12, Leo scored two runs in the seventh inning to win 3-2, clinching the team's 20th win of the season. Just last week, Bishop Dwenger – Leo's first-round opponent in the Class 3A Garrett Sectional – took a 2-0 lead over the Lions before Leo scored nine runs en route to a 10-6 victory.

Another factor that is keeping Leo in games is that the Lions really hit. The team has a batting average of .383 with four lineup regulars hitting over .400 (Brown, Damien Gudakunst, Coley Stevens and Cohden Brubaker).

“I would say we hit from 1 to 9, and that's hard for teams. Our 8 and 9 guys are in the .400s, and so that's hard for them,” Rogers said.

The pitching is similarly productive. The team ERA stands at 3.09, and Stevens is the team leader with 49.1 innings pitched, in which he's earned seven wins and recorded an ERA of 2.41. Tyler Papenbrock is the team leader in ERA at 1.36, but an injury has limited him to 252/3 innings in eight appearances.

“Everyone's doing their part. There are guys here that I couldn't even have imagined that they're playing as well as they are, and I'm really proud of the team, how we're playing,” Stevens said.

Stevens and Brown are part of a nine-member senior class, many of whom are enjoying their first year playing significant roles. Many saw most of their action on JV as freshmen and were called up at the end of their sophomore seasons for the 2019 sectional run, and the 2020 season was canceled. For these seniors, a spectacular 25-3 season has come just in time.

“It's been pretty much my whole life, especially this last year, going online for school, it was the only thing I was looking forward to after the end of my days, it's been an absolute blast,” Brown said. “It's been probably the most fun I've had playing baseball in my whole entire life.”

