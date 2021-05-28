Hornets earn 1st championship

MARION – There were two ways to look at the Angola boys track team heading into Thursday's regional championship at Marion.

On the one hand was a small school with a small team, which had never won so much as a boys track sectional title before last week. On the other hand, the Hornets were the No. 7 team in the state, buoyed by the reigning cross country boys state champion and contenders in the hurdles and throwing events. According to seeding, the Hornets might have scored 70 points.

It wasn't as easy as all that – especially after hurdler Garrett Sauter felt discomfort in his hamstring after taking third place in the 110 hurdles – but the Hornets did get to raise their first regional trophy in program history, winning with 59.5 points. Concordia was second with 50 and Leo third with 45.5.

As expected, junior distance star Izaiah Steury won the 1,600 and 3,200, and then ran the final leg of the 1,600-meter relay, which took sixth. Tim Macomber placed second in the discus and third in the shot put. Sophomore Alex Meyer placed in the high jump and the long jump, Sauter took fifth in the 300 hurdles despite his hamstring and freshman Sam Yarnell picked up extra points by taking fifth place in the 3,200.

Arguably the most exciting race of the night – and it was right after an hourlong delay due to thunder – came in the 800, where less than a second separated the winner from the fifth-place finisher. It was Northrop senior Connor Jackson who crossed the line first in Lane 3, winning a regional title – and guaranteeing himself a trip to the state finals – in 1:57.04.

“I knew I had to push, because I wasn't in the best place,” Jackson said. “I'm known for my kick, so the whole race was basically setting me up for the last 200 meters.”

Zack Reed of Wabash was second and Concordia junior Daniel Adair was third in 1:57.32.

Several minutes after the race, Jackson said he still didn't know his time – the only thing that mattered was the regional title.

“I was shooting for third place, but I kept moving, and I was going for first then,” Jackson said.

For another regional champion, the time really did matter. South Adams senior Braden Bixler wanted the regional title in the 300 hurdles – and he knew he needed to qualify for the state meet after his younger sister, Brooklyn Bixler, punched her ticket in the 100 hurdles two days earlier. But his eyes still lit up when he saw his winning time of 38.85 seconds flash on the screen.

“I've never been in the 30s before, so that was pretty unexpected,” Bixler said.

Bixler had taken fifth in the 110 hurdles, which was won by Leo's Luigi Rivas in 14.31. Rivas also took second in the 300 hurdles.

In the first event of the day, Concordia won the 3,200-meter relay in 7:57.32, beating the Leo team which edged out the Cadets at the North Side sectional last week. The Lions took second place with a time of 7:59.21, and East Noble claimed third place after Oak Hill was disqualified for dropping the baton in the infield after the race.

Northrop's Darrius Sanders, who had gone years without racing an open 400 before returning to the event this spring, won the regional title in 49.86. He would also take third in the long jump with a distance of 21 feet, 11.5 inches, behind two Marion athletes, and took the lead on the final leg of the 1,600-meter relay, which won in 3:25.54.

Zach Collins of Lakewood Park Christian won the 100 in 11 seconds flat, and Cody Loshe of Bellmont won the pole vault with a clearance of 13 feet. Homestead's Eli Griffin, who also cleared 13 feet, took second on the tie-breaker.

Mason Murphy of Bellmont also went into the weather delay knowing he would be heading to the state finals, as he had already won the discus with a throw of 168 feet, 2 inches, and then came back to win the shot put in 54 feet, 3 inches.

