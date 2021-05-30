Bruins escape bases-loaded jam to top Knights

Northrop senior pitcher Jon Ummel had held the East Noble Knights to just one run through six innings in the Class 4A Carroll sectional semifinals on Saturday afternoon. But after walking East Noble senior Riley Meade to load the bases with just one out in the top of the seventh and the go-ahead run at the plate, Bruins senior Greg Allen came in to relieve Ummel with a trip to Monday's sectional final on the line.

Allen struck out both Knights junior catcher Andrew Johnson and junior relief pitcher Trace Holliday, clinching a 4-1 win for the Bruins (12-16). East Noble finished the season 21-7.

“Jon Ummel threw a heck of a game, he battled out there. At the end, he kind of ran out of gas, but he gave us what we needed,” Northrop coach Matt Brumbaugh said.

Northrop struck first in the bottom of the second after junior center fielder Luke Siren, who was hit by a pitch, stole second base and scored on a double to right by Ummel. Northrop added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a three-run lead.

Brumbaugh said that Allen had not throw a varsity inning for the Bruins before this season, but had proved that he was the pitcher to turn to with the season on the line.

“He does a great job of closing the door and throwing strikes and getting the inning done for us,” Brumbaugh said.

DEKALB 5, SNIDER 1: At Carroll, Barons senior pitcher Aric Ehmke gave up one hit as DeKalb (18-11) beat the Panthers (11-13) in the second sectional semifinal. DeKalb broke through with a three-run third inning. Ehmke struck out 16 batters. The lone Snider hit was a home run by sophomore Langston Leavell in the fifth inning. DeKalb will now face Northrop in the Carroll sectional final at 11 a.m. Monday.

HOMESTEAD 11, HUNTINGTON NORTH 0, 5 inn.: At Huntington University, Spartans pitcher Cole Elkins threw his second five-inning no-hitter of the season as the Spartans (25-6) won their Class 4A Huntington North sectional semifinal. The Spartans scored three runs in the first inning and adding more in each of the four innings in which they batted. Homestead senior Kaleb Kolpien had three hits and a double, the only extra-base hit of the game, while senior Carter Mathison scored three runs. Huntington North finishes the season with a record of 8-17, and the Spartans are now set to face Columbia City, which beat Wayne in the semis, at 1 p.m. on Monday.

