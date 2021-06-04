Talented teams head into tournament

Boys golf sectional tournaments begin today, kicking off the final IHSAA tournament of the often-challenging 2020-21 school year. Local teams will be competing in the Northridge, East Noble, Warsaw, Canterbury and Norwell sectionals, all of which are scheduled to be played today. Those sectionals all feed into the Plymouth Regional at Swan Lake Golf Club and Muncie Central Regional at The Players Club, both of which are scheduled for the following Thursday.

The tournament concludes once again at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on June 15 and 16.

Teams to Watch

Carroll: The Chargers, who will be competing at the East Noble sectional at Noble Hawk Golf Links, were tied for third in the state in the latest Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association rankings. Perhaps the highlight of the season for the Chargers came at the Brownsburg Invitational at the Trophy Club Golf Course on May 15, where Carroll won the team title in a field that included eight members of the current Top 20. The Chargers are defending sectional champs, and are heading in hot after winning the Hawk Invite with a tournament-record 295 earlier this week.

Columbia City: The Eagles were one of two teams with a team score of 300 at the NE8 Championships at Cobblestone, and finished ahead of Leo based on their fifth scorer. They also won the Leo Invitational at Noble Hawk with a tournament-record team score of 297, beating many of the region's top teams. The Eagles, who compete at the Warsaw sectional, are currently ranked 12th in the state and are looking for their first sectional title since 2016 and their first regional title.

Warsaw: Columbia City's biggest competition at sectional will likely be the host Tigers, who are currently ranked 16th in the state coaches poll. The NLC tournament champions (they also went undefeated in head-to-head conference play) also won the Joe Harris Invitational and the CMA Invitational, took second at the Bob Turner Classic behind Penn and took 10th in a stacked field of 21 at the IHSAA Spring Preview.

Blackhawk Christian: The Braves finished just one stroke behind Columbia City at the Leo Invitational and finished second behind Bishop Dwenger at the sectional preview tournament based on the fifth-place scorer after both teams scored a 301. Blackhawk Christian, which is ranked 18th, has three sectional titles to its name, but none since 2005.

Bishop Dwenger: The Saints won the SAC championship by a wide margin, finishing with a team score of 292 – 68 strokes ahead of runner-up Northrop. Bishop Dwenger will compete in the Canterbury sectional, where the Saints have won the last two titles. They are also the defending Plymouth regional title holders.

Athletes to Watch

Grant Norman, Blackhawk Christian: Norman was one of two golfers to shoot a 71 at the Carroll Invitational in April and was the individual medalist at the Leo Invitational in May. He's an older and more experienced golfer today than he was two years ago in 2019, when he tied for seventh at the Canterbury sectional.

Justin Hicks, Leo: Hicks was one of two golfers, along with Norwell's Augie Mann, to shoot at 70 at the NE8 championships. He took second place as an individual at the Leo Invitational at Noble Hawk with a score of 71, and then was the individual medalist at the Hawk Invitational with a tournament-record 69. The success at Noble Hawk bodes well for the East Noble sectional on that course on Friday.

Nick Holder, Bishop Dwenger: This spot could really belong to any Bishop Dwenger golfer, as just about every member of the lineup has broken into the 70s in an big tournament so far this year. But Holder has been among the most consistent: He shot a 72 at both the Leo Invitational and the SAC Championship (when Charlie Olson was the individual medalist with a score of 71) and a 79 at the Carroll Invitational. Both Holder and Brita were in the Saints lineup for the 2019 postseason.

Cameron GeRue, Carroll: As with Bishop Dwenger, the low score for Carroll can come from several different members of the lineup. GeRue, a junior, was the East Noble sectional individual medalist in 2019, and he shot a 71 at the Carroll Invitational earlier this year, and was second behind Hicks at the Hawk Invitational. Hunter Melton led the way for the Chargers at the Brownsburg Invitational with a 74.

Keegan Schwartz, Bluffton: Schwartz was the ACAC individual medalist after shooting a 74 at Celina Lynx on May 22.

