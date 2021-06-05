Spartans advance to semis vs. Carmel

GREENWOOD – The last time the Homestead girls tennis team made it to the state finals, it was runner-up to Carmel in 2009.

“It's been awhile since we've been here,” Spartans coach Michael Hower said. “We celebrate being at the state and we definitely celebrate winning the first round. “(Saturday) we're the underdog against Carmel. We've only lost one match all year but we've approached matches as underdog, so maybe that will help us.”

Homestead advanced to the state semifinals with a 4-1 victory over unranked Sullivan on a hot Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals at Center Grove High School. The No. 6 Spartans will face No. 1 Carmel at 10 a.m. today in the semifinals at North Central High School in Indianapolis. No. 2 St. Bend St. Joseph and No. 10 Jasper meet in the other semifinal. Carmel advanced by edging No. 3 Park Tudor 3-2 at Center Grove.

The Spartans got a preview of Carmel in the Homestead Invitational on May 1. The Greyhounds were missing some players, but managed to win and Homestead was second. The two teams didn't play each other at every spot.

“We definitely feel like we can get two points,” Hower said. “That third point might be elusive to us, but anything can happen. We're going to put it all out there.”

Sullivan (22-1) provided a different type of challenge.

“We were told they'll keep a lot of balls in and they'll test your patience,” Hower said.

That scouting report was spot on.

“So they tested our patience and how long we could stay out (on court),” Hower said. “I told the girls it's tough to play that style of tennis, but if you can keep the ball in play that long, that deserves credit. We had to adjust our play a lot and our girls did a fantastic job of doing that. Give credit to Sullivan for being very defensive and great at keeping those points going.”

The Spartans' only loss came at No. 2 doubles as Sullivan's duo of Courtney Lueking and Alexandra Baker rallied for a 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 6-0 win over junior Anna Topmiller and sophomore Rhegan Zitlaw in a match that took nearly three hours.

Homestead senior Olivia Creech needed a comeback effort to top Hanna Burkhart 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 at No 1 singles.

“I feel like we were evenly matched,” Creech said. “We had completely different styles of plays. She frustrated me, which is a good thing for (an opponent) to do. I don't have a lot of patience. I had to be patient today and that was hard.”

Spartans senior Jenna Lewis had an easier time with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Paige Chickadaunce at No. 2 singes.

“I feel really good about this time because we have a good personality dynamic,” Lewis said. “We work well with our skills.”

Spartans junior Ellie Clark defeated Anastasia Smith 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.

Homestead's No. 1 doubles team of seniors Morgan Render and Madison Zitlaw stayed unbeaten in the postseason by beating Peyton Sisil and Sarah Francis 6-2, 6-2.

Creech said she is excited to take the next step against Carmel.

“It's going to be good matches all around,” Creech said. “It will be tough but it will be fun.”