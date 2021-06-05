Spartans edge out Saints based on 5th scorer

Homestead and Bishop Dwenger both carded team scores of 311 at the Canterbury sectional at Chestnut Hills on Friday, but the Spartans raised the trophy based on their fifth scorer. Homestead's Cade Cobler was the individual medalist with a 1-over 73. Jimmy Bunner of Blackhawk Christian was second with a score of 74, and his Braves were the third regional qualifier with a team score of 321. Seth Roop of Heritage, Joe Shaklik of Canterbury and Bailey Marquart of Concordia are the three individual advancers.

EAST NOBLE: Carroll won at Noble Hawk Golf Links with a team score of 289. The top three finishers – individual medalist Peyton Richmond (even-par 71), Cameron GeRue and Hunter Mellon (both 72) – were all Chargers. Leo finished second with a score of 312 and East Noble third at 319. Tyrus Whitman of Northrop, Lukas Berlew of Fremont and Gavin Morr of DeKalb will advance to the Plymouth Regional as individuals. East Noble's Ryan Norden hit a hole-in-one of the par 3 15th hole.

NORWELL: Bellmont won at Timber Ridge with a team score of 323, and runner-up Norwell (326) will also advance to the Muncie Central Regional. Landon Chamberlain of Norwell was the individual medalist with an even-par 72, while teammate Augie Mann was runner-up at 74. Keegan Schwartz of Bluffton (76) will also advance.

WARSAW: Warsaw won its home sectional at Rozella with a team score of 296, beating runner-up Columbia City, who finished with a score of 301. Cal Hoskins was the individual medalist with a score of 70, and Kameron Hoag of Columbia City was third at 73.