Homestead lefty area's top prep player

Homestead outfielder and Indiana baseball signee Carter Mathison was recognized at Parkview Field on Wednesday as the second-ever winner of the Northeast Indiana Baseball Association’s Dick Crumback Player of the Year Award as the best high school baseball player in northeast Indiana.

The 6-foot-1 senior led all Indiana players with 16 home runs and finished the season batting .515 with a 1.242 slugging percentage. He also went 3-0 with a 1.43 ERA on the mound.

“It’s very cool,” Mathison said. “I’m very honored to win the award, just knowing that a lot of hard work is starting to pay off.”

Mathison was recognized before the TinCaps’ game against the Lake County Captains and threw out the first pitch, tossing a strike with a soft left-handed delivery.

As part of the award, Homestead will receive $500 from the Fort Wayne Baseball Federation and another $500 from the family of Dick Crumback. Mathison will be recognized at the NEIBA banquet Sept. 12.

Mathison will next wait to find out whether his name will be called in July’s MLB draft. He plans to play for the Hoosiers next spring, but that could change if a team decides he is worthy of a high draft choice.

“There’s a few teams I’m talking to,” Mathison said of the upcoming draft. “I’m not really too worried about it, just going with the flow and whatever happens happens.”

Mathison helped the Spartans to a 26-7 record and a Class 4A sectional championship this season. It was Homestead’s first sectional title since 2015 and just its fourth ever. Homestead’s season ended Saturday in the regional against Fishers.

“I knew it was going to be a special season,” said Mathison, whose junior campaign was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We had a great team, a lot of seniors that are great players. We made a pretty good run.”

South Adams pitcher Grant Besser was the first recipient of the Crumback Award in 2019. It was not presented in 2020 because of the pandemic.

