Eastside baseball headed to state

KOKOMO – The state baseball tournament isn't supposed to be easy. Eastside is making it look that way.

The Blazers claimed the first semistate championship in program history Saturday in the same dominant fashion that has defined their run through the postseason, throttling Class 2A No. 4 Delphi 9-1 at Municipal Stadium behind a do-it-all two-way performance from junior Owen Willard.

No. 8 Eastside (23-5) has won its five playoff games by a combined score of 53-7.

"It's almost surreal the run we've been on," said Eastside coach Aaron Willard, Owen's father. "I thought this was going to be a close baseball game, (Delphi) is a very good team. We really played well today."

"This is awesome for our community," Willard added. "Our parents have been great through all this, our kids have been great. Our community is gonna be very, very excited. They might lock the town up (during the state championship game) because I don't know if there's going to be anybody left in Butler."

Eastside will take on No. 2 Providence, the 2016 Class 2A state champion, for the title either June 21 or 22 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

The Blazers wasted no time jumping in front in the semistate game. They put together three straight two-out singles in the first, including a run-scoring hit through the right side from senior Colben Steury, one of his two RBI hits to nearly the same spot.

In the second inning, Eastside added another run when, with a runner on first, Owen Willard laced a single to center and the ball got past the center fielder, letting the run come in to score and Willard reach third. A sacrifice fly made it 3-0.

The game really opened up in the fourth, when the Blazers pushed across four runs with the help of a leadoff triple from Willard and three walks. Steury added another run-scoring single and Liam Franz lined a hit over second base for an RBI.

That was more than enough support for Willard, as the hard-throwing junior kept the Oracles (26-7) off balance with a sharp-breaking curveball. He also worked out of some trouble with the help of a pair of double plays.

Willard took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up a soft single with two outs. He settled for a two-hit complete game and went 4 for 5 with a triple, two doubles and two RBI at the plate.

"Owen did a heck of a job, he always does a heck of a job," Steury said. "He was a man on the mound. ... It's so much fun (playing behind him). ... He's been a dog all year and we couldn't have done what we're doing now without him."

After the victory, the Blazers gathered their trophy and held it aloft together in the direction of their fans, who had filled a large portion of the bleachers at the large Kokomo stadium, making their presence felt all afternoon.

"We always seem to pull a big fanbase from our town, but nothing like today," said Steury, who missed much of the previous two seasons with a broken leg. "They were the wind in our sails and we were able to just feed on that all game."

