Knights shut out to wrap up season

LA PORTE – Norwell became the latest team to fall to a dominant Hanover Central team in the Class 3A state baseball tournament, losing to the Wildcats 7-0 at the LaPorte semistate on Saturday afternoon.

Hanover Central (29-3-1) has now outscored its opponents 58-7 in six postseason games.

The Knights (20-10) led the Wildcats in hits for much of the game (Hanover Central finished with eight hits to Norwell's seven), but the Knights were unable to capitalize with runners on base. Hanover Central senior pitcher Bret Matthys pitched a full seven innings and struck out 13. He had come into the game with a 7-0 record and 0.94 ERA in 11 appearances.

“I thought we swung the bats pretty well, we just couldn't put anything together to score,” Norwell coach David Goodmiller said. “The kids scrapped. We struck out 13 times, and we told the kids all year long, we can't have double-digit strikeouts.”

The Wildcats took the lead in the second inning, when Norwell senior pitcher Brett Wathen walked Adam Graham, who moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and then scored on a triple to center by Zach Zychowski. Zychowski scored the second run when Stanley Galbreath hit a sacrifice fly.

Goodmiller had a reliever start warming up at that point, but the inning ended when Gunnar Howes was caught stealing, and Wathen settled back in, allowing just one runner in the next two innings.

Norwell once again ran into trouble in the fifth: Galbreath led off the inning with a single to center, then Howes reached on an infield single. Wathen got two outs, but Matthys hit a long fly to deep center, which glanced off the fielder's glove, allowing both runners to score. Matthys was called out trying to stretch the double into a triple, leaving the score 4-0.

Freshman Cade Shelton relieved Wathen in the sixth. In the seventh, Hanover Central's Jared Comia reached on a bunt single and moved to third when Blaze Cano reached on an error with two outs. Comia stole home as part of a double-steal to make it 5-0, but later in the same at-bat Graham hit a double to score Cano. Cade Walker followed with another double to score Graham, who evaded an attempted tag by Riley at home plate to make it 7-0.

