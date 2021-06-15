Saints' leader eyes 2nd state title

Last fall, Bishop Dwenger outside hitter Eva Hudson was selected for her second Glass Spike Award recognizing the SAC's most outstanding volleyball player, honoring another outstanding season during which Hudson and her Saints teammates claimed the first state title in program history.

The award is typically announced at the Fall Sports Awards Banquet, but due to pandemic restrictions the event was not held. Hudson, a rising senior, finally received her trophy in front of her Bishop Dwenger teammates at a summer training session Monday.

Dwenger also used the event to publicly introduce new athletic director Greg Slee, who will replace John Bennett.

“It's crazy coming back – it's amazing to think that this will be my last year. But I think you've got to go for a second (state title) and best whatever was last year,” Hudson said. “I thought about (the state championship) a lot recently – that's in the past now. It's time to look forward and look to the next win and focus on right now and our team right now.”

Hudson led the Saints last season with 630 kills (6.3 per set), 61 aces, 95 blocks and 293 digs. She recorded 33 of her team's 66 kills in Dwenger's five-set, come-from-behind win over Brebeuf Jesuit in the Class 3A state title match.

“In the game, I didn't even realize that we were down by that much until I watched it again later. The nerves never got to me. I think it's just the moment of the game,” said Hudson, who has committed to Notre Dame.

Hudson is the first back-to-back Glass Spike winner since Tionna Williams of Concordia won in 2013 and 2014. The only other two-time winner is Stephanie Bishop of Northrop, who won the inaugural award in 1996 and then a second in 1997. No athlete has won the award three times, although Hudson will be eligible again this fall.

“I'm definitely going to do more school spirit – last year was definitely focused on volleyball and trying to get through COVID,” Hudson said. “I think I'll get out more, focus on school more, now that I'm going to Notre Dame.”

Hudson and her volleyball teammates were the first to meet Slee in his new role as athletic director. Many Saints students, including Hudson, will already be familiar with him from their grade school years at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, where he served as assistant principal for nine years.

Slee was a catcher for Huntington University from 2000 to 2004 and played in the Seattle Mariners minor league system for a year before a shoulder injury ended his athletic career.

“I've always had a passion for athletics and education, and when I saw this opening, I thought, why can't I take both these passions – and at Bishop Dwenger, a strong Catholic identity – it was an opportunity to have three huge passions of mine rolled into one,” Slee said. “I knew going into it that it was going to be a challenge. But I like challenges, and I want to make sure that I continue this success that Bishop Dwenger is known for.”

