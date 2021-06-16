Course stymies area players

CARMEL – As it often does, Prairie View Golf Club vexed many of the local golfers in the field Tuesday, the first day of the IHSAA boys golf state finals.

Columbia City sits in sixth place in the 15-team field after shooting a team score of 24-over 312 on the first day, and Bishop Dwenger is seventh at 30-over 318.

Carmel and Guerin Catholic are tied for first heading into the second day after both recorded scores of 13-over 301.

Columbia City freshman Kameron Hoag and Concordia senior Bailey Marquart were northeast Indiana's leading golfers, as both are among the those tied for 13th after shooting 3-over 75s.

“I started a little shaky on the front, but it feels good to play pretty well on the back nine,” said Hoag, who shot 40 over his first nine holes and 35 in the second half of his round, recording birdies on Nos. 13 and 14.

Hoag said he had never played at Prairie View until his practice round Monday, but the freshman kept his expectations manageable.

“On the first tee, I kind of told myself, I'm a freshman, I'm playing 5. Just go have fun,” he said. “It matters, obviously, but just go and have some fun.”

Marquart said that the course has quite a few bunkers to look out for – and he mostly avoided them until he reached the ninth hole, which was his 18th and final of the day. He still end up saving par on the par-4 hole.

“That's tough, to try and stay out of those on your tee shot,” said Marquart, who said he got caught in bunkers two or three times during his round. “Overall, they're in pretty good shape, so it's not that hard to get out of them.”

Kash Bellar of Peru holds a commanding lead in the individual standings after shooting a 3-under 69. Two others, Vincent Villanueva of Avon and Weston Ogden of Brownsburg, are tied for second after shooting even-par 72s.

Drew Dunham of Columbia City and Nick Holder of Bishop Dwenger are tied for 26th at 5-over. Holder bogeyed the par-five 18th, his final hole of the day.

“I hit the ball all right, but I could not make a putt today. Here at the last hole kind of summed up my round,” Holder said. “The greens are rolling really good today. They'll probably dry up as the day goes on tomorrow. I'll probably head to the putting green right after this interview to get ready for tomorrow.”

Columbia City had three players score in the 70s – in addition to Hoag and Dunham, junior Sean Bledsoe shot 6-over 78. Junior Alex Hedrick shot 82, and his sophomore brother Andrew shot an 89, which was not counted toward the team score.

“I think this was a tough, tough track today. I talked to a couple of other coaches, and I think the golf course won for the majority of the day,” Columbia City coach Andrew Thompson said. “I thought overall, we played well. I'm very happy for Kam Hoag – he's come up big.”

The Saints struggled on the back nine, as the four golfers who had scores recorded shot a combined 16 strokes worse in the second half of the round after shooting 151 on the front. In addition to Holder, Kyle Morello shot 7-over 79, Sam Brita shot 80 and Dylan Olson shot 82. Charlie Olson's 84 was not counted toward the team total.

Joseph Shaklik of Canterbury finished his first day at 11 over and is tied for 64th. Winston Brown of Bellmont is tied for 68th at 12 over.

vjacobsen@jg.net