Columbia City claims 6th

CARMEL – Columbia City had just one golfer finish under 80 on the second day of the IHSAA boys golf finals at Prairie View Golf Club on Wednesday.

But in a tournament that Columbia City coach Andrew Thompson compared to a “war of attrition,” the Eagles' second round score of 321 and two-day score of 633 was good enough for a sixth-place finish overall.

“I thought we held up really well, for the most part,” Thompson said. “It takes a lot of energy out of you to play 36 holes on this course – I know most of them use a push cart now, but still. This course, with all of its nooks and crannies, there's a lot of penalty opportunities, so rounds slow down. Guys wait now and then. It's a little bit of everything, handling all the variables here.”

Bishop Dwenger, which entered the day in seventh place in the 15-team field, struggled on the front nine of the par-72 course, as each of the five Saints shot at least 40. Bishop Dwenger's four scorers collectively shot 48-over-par on Wednesday, and the Saints finished 10th with a two-day score of 654.

Center Grove, Guerin Catholic and Carmel battled for the team title, and Center Grove prevailed after shooting a 302 on the second day to win with a two-day score of 606, beating Guerin Catholic by a stroke. Carmel recorded four double-bogeys over the final nine holes and finished in third, six strokes behind.

Kash Bellar of Peru led the individual standings from wire to wire, shooting 69 on both days to finish 6-under-par and beat runner-up Jacob Modleski of Guerin Catholic by eight strokes.

Columbia City senior Drew Dunham finished his high school career with a birdie on 18 to card 80 on the second day. His teammate Sean Bledsoe, who shot 79 on Wednesday, said the team had been motivated to reach the state finals and give its lone senior a fitting send-off. But he also said that he hopes this state finals is a glimpse of things to come for Columbia City.

“I guess there are guys out there that are maybe just a bit frustrated, leaving some shots out there. But still, finishing top 10 in the state is a great thing, having our school name up there, being able to compete amongst the best teams in the state and being known as one of the top teams in the state,” Bledsoe said. “You'll have four guys in the state finals this year competing next year, which is always a great thing to have. Next year we're going to have to fill that one spot, and I feel like we're going to be pretty strong again next year.”

Kam Hoag, the Columbia City freshman who led the team by shooting 75 on Tuesday, shot 80 on Wednesday. He was the area's top performer in the individual standings, finishing tied for 26th at 11-over. Dunham and Bledsoe tied for 33rd at 13-over, and Alex Hedrick tied for 60th after shooting 82 on both days. Sophomore Andrew Hedrick followed up his 89 from the first round with an 87 on Wednesday.

Seniors Sam Brita and Nick Holder of Bishop Dwenger both tied for 42nd after shooting 15-over for the tournament.

“I would have liked to have done better, but at the end of the day we have a lot to be happy about,” Brita said. “I'm glad about how far this team came during the year, and I told them no matter what happens today, I'll always love them. Their score doesn't define who they are as a person.”

Kyle Morello tied for 60th at 20-over, Dylan Olson finished at 28-over and Charlie Olson at 32-over.

Winston Brown, a Bellmont sophomore, shot 76 on Wednesday to finish tied for 47th at 16-over. Canterbury senior Joseph Shaklik shot an 82 on the second day to finish 21-over, tied for 64th. Concordia's Bailey Marquart, who shot 75 on Tuesday, struggled more in his second round and carded a 92 to finish at 23-over, tied for 72nd.

