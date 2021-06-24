Gooden winner 'a gift' to parents

Rising Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson was presented with the Tiffany Gooden Award at Woodside Middle School on Wednesday.

The UConn commit had been announced as winner of The Journal Gazette's annual award for the most outstanding SAC basketball player in early May.

“There's nothing like being recognized by your own community,” said Andre Patterson, Ayanna's father. “I know she has a lot of national recognition, but to follow behind Tiffany – Tiffany set the bar, and (Ayanna) is always reaching to accomplish that.”

Both of Patterson's parents described the Homestead star as a diligent, self-motivated athlete and student who tends to keep her personal goals quiet until after she's proven herself on the court.

During the 2020-21 season, she was the leading girls scorer in the area with 21.8 points per game. She also averaged 10.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.3 blocks as the Spartans went 20-6.

“When she says things, she says it's no big deal, but it is a big deal. For instance, with the Gooden Award, she was all excited,” said Patterson's mother, Robin Johnson. “Before, when we talked about it, I was like, you know, it would be good to get that award. (And she'd say), whatever, if I get it, I get it.

“But then we she got it, she was like, 'I got it, I earned it!'”

Like most athletes, Patterson saw most of her organized activities canceled last summer and instead worked out mostly on her own. But this summer, she has a packed schedule: She met up with her future UConn teammates in New York City for the Aces All-Star Game at Rucker Park in early June. She scored eight points and had five rebounds for the Junior All-Stars as they fell to the Indiana senior All-Stars in Brownsburg on June 9, and her AAU team still has several national tournaments and trips to Alabama and Texas.

She will temporarily be slowed after tweaking her knee as she came down from a layup last Friday.

“I wanted to be out there playing summer ball with my team, but I get to sit back and take a look at how my team is going to be this year, help from the sidelines,” Patterson said. “I'll still get to play a little bit. I'll miss a few tournaments, but I still get to be there cheering on my teammates.”

Patterson's father said he was particularly pleased that she was inducted to the National Honor Society, which at Homestead requires a minimum GPA of 3.667.

Johnson said her daughter kept regular school hours during the pandemic, and her father said she goes to great lengths to keep up with her schoolwork even when she's traveling for basketball, doing her homework in the back seat of the car or staying up in her hotel room to finish an assignment on time.

“With Ayanna, it's hard to say,” Andre said when asked about some of his proudest moments as her dad.

“Yanna has never really disappointed me. I have never once had to get on Ayanna about much of anything. Sometimes God gives you a gift, and she's kind of been my gift.”

