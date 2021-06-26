Belatedly, Northrop star given SAC honor

The Euell Wilson Award is traditionally presented at the fall sports awards banquet, but recent Northrop graduate Damarius Cowen concluded a highly unusual year of high school sports Friday by becoming the first Euell Wilson Award recipient to accept the trophy in his own living room.

The running back had 258 carries for 1,602 yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior season. He ran for at least 100 yards in seven of Northrop's 10 games (and ran for 99 yards in one of the remaining three) and at least 200 yards against Homestead, South Side, Bishop Luers and North Side. He accepted the annual award for the SAC's most outstanding senior football player in front of his family and Euell Wilson's parents, Shirley and Chris Woods, who have presented the award since the former Bishop Dwenger star's death in 1992 at just 19 years old.

“The pandemic changed a lot, it changed a lot around, like the people you hang with,” Cowen said while discussing the last year and a half of his high school career. “How I wanted to go about it was, always keep in my lane. I have a goal, and that was to get through high school, that was to get through the season, and hopefully get to college.”

That next journey will begin in August when Cowen reports to Liberty Prep, a postgraduate program in Marion that will begin its inaugural season in August. Eventually, he plans to study marketing.

“I want to be my own boss, so marketing, business, an entrepreneurial field, that's what I want to go for,” Cowen said.

Cowen is just the third Euell Wilson Award winner from Northrop, and the first since Charles Bailey in 2003.

Because of COVID restrictions early in the season, Cowen's mother, India Anderson, had to watch game broadcasts at home as he put up impressive performances, including a 276-yard, four-touchdown effort against Homestead in the season opener.

“I was screaming and yelling and wishing I was there to cheer him on,” Anderson said.

Anderson said that when she got to watch her son from the stands, she was “anxiety-filled.”

“But superexcited, because he plays his heart out when he goes on that field. He puts his heart into it,” said Anderson, whose daughter, Aniyjinay Turner, is a cheerleader and rising sophomore at Northrop.

Cowen and his family moved to Fort Wayne from Ohio in 2013, and Anderson said the Euell Wilson Award was an example of how he had been embraced by and found success in his new hometown.

“It's all the feels, all in one. I'm excited, I'm proud, I'm nervous – he'll be off on his own,” Anderson said of Cowen's accomplishments and graduation. “But he's a good kid, he worked hard to get there, so I'm proud.”

