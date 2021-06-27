FWFC looking for win at home

Fort Wayne FC's friendly match against the Chivas U20 was a great showcase for the Summit City's newest minor league team. Fans packed the stands to watch representatives of the internationally known Mexican club beat the hometown team 2-1, and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry even greeted the visiting team in person on Thursday afternoon.

But today's USL2 league match against the Dayton Dutch Lions could be just as historic a day for Fort Wayne FC (1-5-4), which is still in search of its first home win.

“What means the most to us is our league match and getting a home win, that's something we're really grinding to try to do,” Fort Wayne FC assistant coach Nick Potter said on Wednesday.

Fort Wayne FC has 36 players on the roster, which means that plenty of different ones will see playing time over the course of the weekend, and fatigue should not be a problem despite playing two games in 48 hours.

The Dayton Dutch Lions are currently at the bottom of the nine-team Great Lakes Division, with nine losses in nine games played. The Lions have allowed 30 goals and scored just six – eighth-place Fort Wayne, by comparison, has scored nine and given up 19.

“I think the major thing is segregating the focus points, what Sunday's focus point is as compared to (Friday's) focus point,” Potter said. “We're playing one of the teams in the league that is kind of struggling like we are, and so it's almost a situation where guys are going, this is a must-win. We have to go out, and we want to go out with the best and most exciting team that we can to get that result. I'm really excited about the fact that they think they're going to do that.”

Fort Wayne FC co-owner and former US men's national team member DaMarcus Beasley said that some players were surely disappointed that they did not get the chance to play against Chivas on Friday because they are being kept fresh for Sunday's match, but that the entire team understands that league matches must be the first priority.

“Their focus is to win on Friday. ... (The league game) is important to grow and try to get three points and move up the table,” Beasley said. “If we win on Sunday, we give ourselves a chance to get to the playoffs.”

Team captain Jose Rodriguez, who is a Warsaw grad and is also the boys soccer coach at Bishop Luers, said he and his teammates have been itching to get a win on their home turf.

“It's another opportunity to put our best out on the field and get a result,” Rodriguez said. “We've been working really hard, grinding out results at home and on the road, but we're building this from the ground up. It's our first season as a team, we're buying in on coaches' philosophies. What we want to do for Sunday is protect our home. Fort Wayne is our home. We're here at home in front of our fans, family and friends.”

