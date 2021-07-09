Area well represented in football All-Star Classic

The July edition of Friday Night Lights is back.

After a hiatus in 2020, the IFCA North-South All-Star Classic returns for the 55th year tonight, and this time 10 northeast Indiana football players, three local coaches and a local manager will be on the north sideline at Anderson University.

The participants have been gathered on the college campus, following a jam-packed practice schedule, since Tuesday.

South Adams coach Grant Moser has only ever been a spectator for the game, but after leading the Starfires to the Class A state finals this past fall he is the head coach of the North team. For Moser and South Adams defensive coordinator Scott Steiner, who is an assistant on the North team staff, this is the last time they will be able to coach quarterback James Arnold and tight end Nick Miller, two members of the remarkably successful class of 2021.

“Both of those guys fit here perfectly, they both are obvious all-stars, blend right in,” Moser said of the two Marian signees. “Both of them are clicking with the other guys right away. Some of these skill guys are really fun to watch. We have some really athletic receivers.

“Last night, someone had video of James throwing the ball to Miller for one last time, which is pretty cool. That's probably the thing I'm most excited about, is one more chance to coach them.”

Moser said he has coached 70 games at South Adams, and estimates that Miller has played in 48 of those 70 games.

But there are also plenty of other great players for Moser and his staff to work with this week.

“From a 1A school, we maybe have a kid or two like that maybe every year. To have 46 kids of that caliber is really neat,” Moser said. “I think about 80% of the kids this year were team captains on their own team, so we have a very easy to coach team. They're used to being leaders, and obviously they're great athletes.”

Moser said it's been fun to watch and get to know some of the Class 5A and 6A athletes he rarely sees in the ACAC schedule or the Class A state tourney.

One such athlete is Warsaw running back Juan Jaramillo, who graduated with 34 total touchdowns and 2,786 rushing yards for the Tigers in 31 games played. His breakout season came as a junior, when he ran for 1,567 yards and 18 touchdowns, but he still averaged 110 yards per game and scored 15 times in his final season.

He is joined in Anderson by Warsaw defensive coordinator Kris Hueber, who is an assistant for the North staff. Hueber, who participated as a player in the 2001 game, remains the leading tackler in Warsaw program history.

Like South Adams, Homestead will have two representatives at the game, inside linebacker Luke Palmer and offensive lineman Brady Parker, as will Bishop Dwenger linebackers John Fabini and Devon Tippmann. Offensive lineman Jose Reducindo of Northrop and cornerback Brayden Payne of Concordia round up the SAC's representatives.

Free safety Lane Burns of Eastside is the lone NECC selection at the game.

vjacobsen@jg.net