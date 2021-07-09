Woodson guides athletes on being students of game

If recent NFL drafts are any indication, a professional football career is a possibility for a small number of Fort Wayne's best high school football players.

Even more of the Summit City's best will go on to play in the college ranks in just a few years.

So the Hope Through Football high school camp, which NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson is hosting at his old stomping grounds of Snider High School, aims to prepare high school athletes to approach the game like college coaches expect. That's why the first hour of instruction Thursday happened in the classroom at Snider. More classroom sessions, as well as talks on navigating recruiting, social media and nutrition, will follow today and Saturday.

“We didn't really do it here. We had our playbooks and all that stuff, but I didn't really go through my playbook, to be honest,” Woodson said of his high school career. “We had a couple defenses. When I went to college, I got into the game a little bit more. But I didn't really learn football, though, until the pros. When I got to the pros, that's when I started eating and sleeping it. Our job was football.”

Woodson said he is trying to teach the high schoolers that football up on the big screen at NFL games is, essentially, the same game they play on Friday nights.

“It's a simple game. It's just not easy to play at a high level on a consistent basis,” Woodson said. “We just try to make it stupid simple in our instructions, let them play and have fun. Hopefully they'll keep growing in football.”

Woodson previously held a football camp in the 1990s and 2000s, but the event had been on hiatus for more than a decade before returning this year. The week started with a camp for elementary school athletes Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It makes me feel young – and makes me feel like I still maybe can play, though I know I can't,” Woodson said when asked what he likes about instructing high schoolers. “At the end, it's about seeing the growth in a short period of time.”

Woodson says he hopes to hold this camp for many years to come. One of the best parts of the previous iteration of the camp was seeing the same campers, stronger and better year after year.

“Seeing the Jaylon Smiths who came through the camp way back in the day, seeing those guys come through, it makes it special,” Woodson said. “We're trying to give a bigger picture for the guys who want to shoot for the stars, be it in the NFL, as a CEO of a major corporation or in the movies. Whatever it might be. But if they can see people here from Fort Wayne, born and raised here, who doing that same thing, I think it gives them the idea that it's attainable.”

