High School boys soccer preview: 5 to watch

As more opportunities open up for area high school boys soccer players – training with Fort Wayne FC in USL League Two and Fort Wayne United joining the Elite Academy League for 2021-22, just to name two – that experience playing with and against higher levels of competition should elevate the competitiveness level for the region's already-established prep programs to make an even greater mark statewide.

Already one of the state's most decorated programs, Canterbury made its 13th appearance in the state finals in 2020 and will look to win its eighth state championship this fall. The Cavaliers' seven state titles lead all programs in Indiana, as Evansville Memorial (six) and Indianapolis North Central (five) join Canterbury as the only three programs with more than two state championships.

Individuals

Saed Anabtawi, Canterbury: A first-team all-state performer as a sophomore, Anabtawi trained with Fort Wayne FC this summer and will return to goal as the Cavaliers look to defend their semistate championship.

Evan Jester, Carroll: The Chargers forward will step back into the lineup for his senior season after earning a spot on the third-team all-state roster in 2020.

Simeh Kose, Leo: Kose earned one of the Lions' six All-Northeast 8 first-team spots last fall.

Henry Torres, West Noble: Torres heads into his senior year for the Chargers with 85 career goals, including 28 last season as West Noble finished 9-7-2.

Elijah Macke, Concordia: The SAC's top scorer from a year ago returns for his senior season with the Cadets after potting 16 in a 14-4 campaign in 2020.

Teams

Canterbury: Building out of the back with likely the state's top returning goalkeeper and a total of 17 players rostered last season eligible to return, the Cavaliers will try to make the trip to the state finals for a state-best 14th time.

Carroll: The Chargers advanced to the Class 3A regional championship last fall, and have 14 rostered players from that squad set to return this season.

South Side: The Archers finished 9-3 and won the SAC championship last season and return three players – Nico Lopez, Ko Dan and Sarkey Htoo – that scored at least five goals.

Leo: Returning Kose and Alec McKinney, the Lions will look to repeat a feat matched by their compatriots in football, boys basketball and baseball – sweeping the NE8.

Storylines

Heritage hoping to maintain reign: The Patriots won their sixth consecutive ACAC championship in 2020 and haven't lost in conference play since a 4-1 defeat to Leo on Sept. 29, 2014.

Angola again in NECC: The Hornets suited up eight freshmen en route to claiming the NECC's regular season title with a 6-1 record.

Panthers prowling in Class A: While Lakewood Park must replace Zach Collins' 25 goals, the Panthers should remain a dominant force in Class A after winning a sectional championship in 2020, their 11th in the last 13 years.

No conference, no problem: Carroll and Homestead both remain independent in boys soccer, but that hasn't deterred these programs from success as both claimed sectional titles last fall – the third in a row and 15th overall for both schools.

RIP, Rollie: Zack England will take over the Carroll boys program after longtime coach Rollie Clements died last October.