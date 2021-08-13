5 to watch: High School Volleyball season preview

After emerging from the gantlet of the Class 3A Bishop Dwenger Sectional, the Saints rode that momentum to a state championship at Ball State's Worthen Arena last fall. Every foe in the seven-team sectional carried a winning record into the postseason, including five that finished with at least 20 victories in 2020 – Dwenger, Garrett, Angola, Concordia and Woodlan.

Individuals

Eva Hudson, Bishop Dwenger: Hudson suits up for her final season after completing 50.6% of her 1,244 kill attempts in 2020. Her 630 kills ranked second statewide, according to MaxPreps.com, one of just three area players to rank in the top 50 in the state in the category.

Ellie Frey, Carroll: While the Chargers lost eight seniors to graduation, the versatile outside hitter returns after amassing 231 kills and 55 service aces as a sophomore in 2020.

Emma McMahon, Bellmont: She and fellow senior Paige Busick both notched over 300 digs in 2020 (362 for McMahon, 323 for Busick).

Amanda Allen, Wawasee: The junior dished out 875 assists last season en route to earning all-Northern Lakes Conference honors.

Morgan Howard, Whitko: In 2020, the then-sophomore served 73 aces, compiled a .361 hitting percentage and knocked down 417 kills, ranking in the top 40 players in Indiana in each category.

Teams

Bishop Dwenger: Finally earning a berth in the state championship match in 2020, the Saints overcame a two-set deficit to Brebeuf Jesuit before rallying to win the Class 3A title. While six seniors departed the squad, Hudson, who will play college volleyball at Notre Dame, gives coach Tim Houser a tremendous building block up front.

Bellmont: One of several 20-win teams Dwenger dispatched on the way to a Class 3A title, the Braves return six seniors from a 22-5 campaign that included a 7-0 record in Northeast 8 play and a conference title.

Carroll: The Chargers won a sectional title last fall, marking the 12th consecutive season accomplishing the feat. But the program must replace eight seniors that graduated off that squad, giving coach Holly Miller plenty of new athletes ready to continue that streak.

Concordia: The perennial area power lost six seniors from a 20-win club in 2020 but return Jersey Loyer, who led the team in kills as a freshman last season, along with senior LonDynn Betts, who paced the Cadets in aces and digs.

Warsaw: The Tigers returned to glory in the Northern Lakes Conference, going 7-0 to win their first unbeaten league title since 2014.

Storylines

One for each spot: Just as six players take the court at a time in volleyball, the next new state champion will make six from the region, joining Bellmont (Class 3A in 2007 and 2010), Snider (single-class titles in 1987 and 1991), Dwenger (Class 3A in 2020), Blackhawk Christian (Class A in 2016) and Concordia (Class 3A in 2014).

Squaws sidelined: Bellmont streamlined its athletic program headed into the 2021 athletic year, announcing that all boys and girls programs will use the Braves nickname.

Near the top of the charts: In 2020, Bellmont won its 37th volleyball sectional title, continuing a streak that commenced in 2005. That last title moved the program within one of both Castle and Jasper. Castle won its 38th and last sectional title in 2019, while the most recent of Jasper's 38 championships came in 2016.

Patriots the pride of ACAC: Heritage turned in a 23-5 campaign in 2020 that included an unbeaten mark in Allen County Athletic Conference action and the school's fourth conference crown the past five years. The Patriots graduated one senior that played in just 23 of the team's 82 sets last year and return five players that served at least 39 aces.

Garrett, Angola eyeing NECC crown: While the Railroaders and Hornets won 29 and 20 matches in 2020, respectively, Lakeland defeated both en route to winning the Northeast Corner Conference title. But with the Lakers' Bailey Hartsough off to Division I Western Carolina, Garrett and Angola both should challenge for the league championship this season.