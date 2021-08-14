5 to watch: High school boys tennis preview

Homestead maintained its position on the top of the northeast Indiana boys tennis scene last season, wending its way through a murderer's row of the area's top teams in the playoffs to reach the state quarterfinals for the third time in four years.

The Spartans beat Canterbury, Carroll and Bishop Dwenger, all ranked in the top 30 in the state, in the tournament before finally succumbing against No. 1 Carmel.

While Homestead could be the dominant group in the area again this season, the rest of the pecking order could see plenty of change. Here is what to watch this fall.

Individuals

Griffin Martin, Carroll: Martin is only a junior and already a two-time All-State performer, including a second-team appearance in 2020. He ably stepped into the shoes of departed Carroll No. 1 singles player Luke Stoffel last season and should occupy the spot for the next two years.

Stephen Meier, Homestead: Meier is the next big thing at Homestead, where he will likely step into the No. 1 singles role this season after an honorable mention All-State season as a freshman in 2020.

Cole Shifferly, Bellmont: Shifferly has gone 35-3 the last two years en route to a pair of All-State spots. He fell at state to Canterbury's Kush Anand as a junior in 2020.

Carson Kitchen, Huntington North: Kitchen led the Vikings to a second straight sectional title in 2020, earning honorable mention All-State honors at No. 1 singles.

Vittorio Bona, East Noble: Bona was an honorable mention All-State performer in 2020 and leads a Knights team that is set to challenge Huntington North and Leo for an NE8 title and bid for its first sectional crown since 2014.

Teams

Homestead: The Spartans rolled to their 39th sectional title and seventh in a row last season, but they'll have to rebuild – or at least reload this year. Meier is back, as is last year's No. 3 singles player, Jared Sagan. But the dominant No. 1 doubles team of Landon Sather and Tim Steiner has graduated, as has No. 1 singles player Thaddeus Dressel.

Carroll: The Chargers' dream remains the same: defeat Homestead and capture the program's first regional crown. All-State doubles player Ethan Koeneman will play singles behind Martin this year, and the Chargers are also breaking in five new varsity players.

Concordia/Snider: With Dwenger returning only one varsity player, these teams are trying to upend the pecking order in the SAC. Concordia (13-6 in 2020) has finished second four years in a row and returns All-SAC No. 1 singles Ben Gerig. Snider (13-10) has been third three straight years and has a lineup with five seniors, led by All-SAC No. 1 singles Seth Geisleman.

DeKalb: The Barons have won three straight sectional titles and will be battle-tested by the deep NE8 in the regular season. All-State singles player Landon Holwerda has moved on, but honorable mention All-NE8 junior Owen Holwerda is returning.

Warsaw: The Tigers have won nine straight sectional crowns and 16 since 2002 but are still looking for their first regional title since 2013.

Storylines

New blood: The groundwork for the upper echelons of tennis in this area will likely be laid this year as perennial powers Homestead, Carroll and Dwenger all welcome a new group of youngsters trying to continue the success.

Back again: Dwenger coach Tim Koehl retired following the 2020 season, his 11th leading the Saints, but just a few weeks ago, the school asked him back for one more season. He'll be doing much more teaching this season with a Saints team that lost six players from a group that went 22-4 and lost in the regional final to Homestead. Andy Rooney is the only returning varsity player.

Upstarts: Huntington North is hungry, and Carroll coach Kyle Stoffel pointed to Leo, led by potential breakout junior Aaron Brandenberger, as another sleeper pick.

Coronavirus concerns: There are fewer restrictions on players and coaches this season because of the virus, though Stoffel says his team will still wear masks on the bus. More strict measures could be put in place as the season progresses if case counts worsen again.

Top dog: Canterbury's Anand was the best player in the area as a sophomore in 2020, earning first-team All-State honors, but he is playing at a tennis academy this year and will not be a factor in IHSAA competition. That leaves an opening for someone new – Martin? Meier? Shifferly? – to grab the mantle of top performer in northeast Indiana.

