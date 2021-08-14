Finally, another team to tackle

Even football coaches admit that offseason training isn't always exciting.

The same conditioning drills, the same lifting routines, going against the same teammates again and again – it can get old.

So the Friday night scrimmages held across the area felt a little like a reward for months of hard work.

“It's been a long offseason, 30-plus weeks to get to this point. Now it's on,” said Homestead coach Chad Zolman, whose Spartans scrimmaged at Snider on Friday. “Next week is for real. Our kids are excited, they worked hard to get here.”

It wasn't exactly like a regular football Friday night at Snider – Homestead's offense and defense were wearing different-colored jerseys, and instead of regular game play, an offense would be given 10 plays to work with, repeatedly starting at the 10- or 35-yard line. And, of course, Snider doesn't play football games on its home campus.

Still, there were parents and classmates yelling in the stands, cheerleaders on the track and a real opponent on the opposite sideline.

And the tackling and hits absolutely approached the intensity of a regular game.

“It feels great, to get up and get hyped and have your teammates around you, it means everything,” said Snider senior linebacker Domanick Moon, who had at least one crunching hit near the sideline. “I love being out there. We're aggressive, we play hard and we get after it.”

Panthers senior offensive lineman D.J. Moore said that aggressiveness was the most important thing the coaching staff expected to see during the scrimmage.

“They really wanted to see a lot of effort. Even if we were going to mess up the scheme, if you showed 100% effort, they're not going to get on our tails about it,” Moore said.

The Snider coaches clearly appreciated that effort. After Homestead's final play from the 10-yard line, the Panthers defense raced back to the sidelines to shouts of encouragement and high-fives from their coaches.

“On defense, there was a perimeter play out to the sideline, and one of the things we pride ourselves on is running to the ball,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said. “You saw just a cloud of black go over there and make a nice hit on the sideline, and the kids got real excited. It kind of sparked them, and that's generally how it goes. One person makes a play and creates enthusiasm, and the next thing you know that spreads.”

