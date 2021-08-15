QBs to put on show in opener

We know there will be fireworks when the 2021 football season officially kicks off Friday. Literal fireworks, since Carroll has announced a pregame tailgate party for all Chargers fans and postgame fireworks to celebrate the first football game at the school's new stadium.

“I'm looking forward to it – home opener at a brand-new stadium, senior year, everything adds to up to make it a big night, it's really exciting,” senior quarterback Jeff Becker said. “It's going to be amazing. Everyone at school is talking about how they're going to come to the first game. And having your peers watch you as you run out is such a great feeling.”

But the fans watching Carroll's home opener against defending Class 2A state finalist Bishop Luers could also be in for a quarterback-led show on the turf.

The Chargers scored 48 points in their win over the Knights in the 2020 opener, setting the tone for a season in which they would average just over 46 points per game.

Becker completed 60.8% of his passes, averaging 258.1 passing yards per game and throwing 33 touchdown passes. He scored 10 more on the ground and was by far the team's leader in carries and rushing yards.

Carroll's top receiver, Mason Englert, graduated after catching 16 touchdown passes in his senior season, but Becker is entering his third season as a starting quarterback and has accumulated significant in-game experience.

“You learn a lot. You get exposed when you're a younger guy, and now you're the veteran that everyone looks up to. So it's a different feeling as an older guy,” said Becker, a South Dakota State recruit. “You learn a lot about how to handle mistakes. Mistakes happen on Friday nights. So being the best person you can, the best teammate on the sidelines, and the best leader, that's the biggest thing as you go into your senior year.”

While Becker has been putting up big numbers for years, Bishop Luers senior quarterback Carson Clark enters play with a higher profile because of the Knights' spectacular playoff push.

The Knights stumbled at times in the SAC season, losing 48-14 to the Chargers and winning only three conference games. Clark and the Knights hit their lowest point in a 38-0 loss to Concordia, when Clark completed just 6 of 16 passes for 65 yards.

But Clark would complete more than half of his passes in all but one of the 11 games that followed. In the state playoffs, Clark completed at least 65% of his passes in every game (including an incredible 15 of 16 against Fairfield), and the Knights averaged 297.8 passing yards.

“We're really tough mentally now, which is awesome. Playing football is 90% mental and 10% physical,” Clark said. “The physical aspect is super important, still. We've been trying to get bigger. I've been trying to get bigger myself, and these linemen have been working their tails off.”

Clark has the advantage of returning a full array of offensive weapons, including Brody Glenn, who caught 16 touchdown passes as a junior, and senior running back Sir Hale, who averaged 73.1 rushing yards per game and ran for eight touchdowns.

Both Clark and Glenn said that the Knights are not only putting in the hours, but are also more disciplined about how they spend time in the weight room or studying the playbook.

“I've learned now to study film. You can't just watch film and not know what you're looking at,” Clark said. “I've been looking at the defense, what covers they're in, what they're doing on third down and second down. Third and long. All that matters when you play a team, especially good teams.”

While Bishop Luers has quickly become the hot team-to-watch in the SAC, Clark says he and his fellow seniors know that conversation can fall away quickly.

“I tell everyone, we've got to be levelheaded. Nothing is going to be handed to us. If we think we're really good, the first week, that will be a tough game,” Clark said. “But if we keep working and acting like last year, like we've got something to prove, it'll be special. We can compete in the SAC if we do that.”

