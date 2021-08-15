Snider getting faster, stronger

According to the numbers, this offseason was one of the best ever for Snider football.

“We've had probably the best improvements in our strength and conditioning program that we've had in a long, long time,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said. “As simple as a kid that weighs this much weight and lifts this much weight in November, and what it looks like at the end of summer. It's the biggest gains we've had. And speed, same thing. We measure those things.”

The type of commitment Tippmann saw from his team this offseason suggests a lot players were unhappy with the 5-5 record in 2020 – and have taken steps to make sure it doesn't happen again this season.

“Those are all good indications as we get ready to start the season. It doesn't guarantee us anything, but when you invest that much, it means much more,” Tippmann said.

Until last year, Snider hadn't finished at .500 or below since 1989, when the team went 5-6. The only other losing season in team history, which dates to 1965, was a 4-5 record in 1975. But the 2020 edition of the Panthers was a particularly young one.

Domanick Moon, a senior linebacker who verbally committed to Purdue last December, recorded 95 tackles in 2020. Senior offensive lineman D.J. Moore, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, became in July the highest-rated offensive-line recruit ever to commit to Indiana.

Tippmann said junior quarterback Luke Haupert's transformation was “emblematic” of the team's overall transformation.

“He works extremely hard at the quarterback position. I'd say he's a kid that gets better all the time,” Tippmann said. “Very dedicated to the skills of a quarterback and working that in the offseason. The mental part of the game – he's one of the kids that grew. His body changed, he got stronger, he got bigger, he got faster. Had a great track season in the spring. He improved in really every aspect of what you'd want a sophomore quarterback going into his junior year to do.”

Meanwhile Homestead, the reigning SAC champion, is looking to replace starting quarterback Evan Ormsby, leading rusher Braeden Hardwick, four leading tacklers (Luke Palmer, Cole Etchison, Ryan Burton and Carter Cronenwett), not to mention reliable linemen.

“Peyton Slaven is probably the No. 1 guy right now – we'll watch film and see,” coach Chad Zolman said after Friday's scrimmage. “He's athletic, he's got a good arm. He's improving all the time, and he's intentional about learning the game.

“Grady Swing is a versatile guy. He can play receiver, he can do some other things for us, too. But he's got some attributes – he's got height, he's a pocket guy, and we've had those before and been successful. And Jimmy Sullivan, a younger guy, he's young and learning, and he's advanced a lot over the last couple weeks. So it's a good group of them.”

Bishop Dwenger, which finished second to Homestead in the SAC in 2020 after a 35-34 triple-overtime loss, and was 10-2, lost quarterback Brenden Lytle, who'd started for the Saints since his sophomore year, when Bishop Dwenger won a Class 4A state title. Bishop Dwenger's quarterback competition included four candidates, part of a program-record turnout of 157 players.

“It's tough when you lose a three-year starter like that, but I have full confidence in whoever is our quarterback, and I know that they'll have confidence in the receivers. I feel we'll be fine in that spot,” senior wide receiver Rocco Ciocca said. “We have a lot of returning players, so I think that experience we have. Going into the playoffs last year, there was a lot of jitters there, and I think this year we'll be more confident.”

The Carroll offense seems primed to repeat last year's heights (the team averaged 46.1 points per game) as quarterback Jeff Becker returns for his third year as starter, although receivers like senior Jameson Coverstone will have to take on some of the load of Mason Englert, who caught 16 touchdown passes as a senior in 2020. And Bishop Luers, which only went 3-9 in conference last season, improved mightily as the season went on, eventually reaching the Class 2A state finals.

South Side (Guy Lee), Concordia (Mike Eshbach) and North Side (Ben Johnson) all welcome new coaches this season, while Sherwood Haydock enters his second season at Wayne after going 2-9 in 2020. Northrop has lost star running back Damarius Cowen, but has gained senior quarterback Roosevelt Norfleet III, who transferred from South Side.

