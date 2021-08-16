Contenders strong on line

Norwell was the surprise team in the Northeast 8 last season, doubling its win total from five to 10 – its first season above .500 since 2009 – on the way to a second-place finish in the conference.

How did the Knights do it? Sure, Eli Riley was dynamic at quarterback, but their breakout season was largely built behind a physical front that controlled the line of scrimmage.

“We're not going to out-athlete people,” Norwell coach Josh Gerber said, noting Norwell is the second-smallest by enrollment in the conference. “We have to be physical, we have to be tough, we have to be gritty and we have to win that way.

“The chance of us just lining up the athletes and beating you is probably not great, but we've gotta be able to be physical up front and set the tone. Our guys have embraced that, they like the challenge, they like that aspect of football.”

Norwell is not the only team in the league with players who take pride in smash-mouth football. Across the NE8, performance in the trenches can make or break a season. That will be especially true in 2021, with a plethora of talented linemen ready to do battle up front.

Fittingly, two of the best offensive lines in the conference belong to the teams that have won or shared each of the last four NE8 titles: East Noble and Leo. Both teams have future Division I offensive linemen on their roster – Landen Livingston at Leo and Chris Hood at East Noble – and their state championship aspirations hinge on ground-based offensive attacks behind those lines.

“Everybody knows that, it don't matter what conference you're in, if you can't run the ball and stop the run, you're not going very far in the playoffs,” said Coach Luke Amstutz, who took East Noble to the 2019 Class 4A state title game. “The teams in our conference are run-based identities. ... We feel like that's an area where if we can't run the ball then we've really messed up this offseason.

“Our offensive line has to have an attitude if we're going to run the ball the way we want to.”

The 6-foot-8, 320-pound Hood, who is committed to play college football at Ball State, is the lead attitude-bringer for the Knights.

Hood spent the offseason attending skills camps and working on his conditioning and flexibility – “You don't usually see a big guy like me bending,” he said. – and is ready to lead an East Noble team that succumbed in the regional after beating Leo in the sectional title game last season.

The East Noble tackle is not afraid to wax poetic about a position that does not often evoke such descriptions.

“It's the best feeling in the world,” Hood said of winning a block. “Once you just kick someone's butt and then you look up and see (a running back) going (down the field) and then all the heat, all the sweatiness, all the tiredness goes away and you just run down and give him a big old hug, it's amazing.”

Although East Noble beat Leo in the sectional, it was the Lions that took the NE8 title last year by virtue of wins over Norwell and East Noble during the regular season. With quarterback Jackson Barbour back and Livingston, who has committed to West Virginia, anchoring the offensive and defensive lines, Leo has its sights set on its first sectional title in a decade.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Livingston is the 12th-ranked senior in Indiana, according to 247sports.com. One spot below him at No. 13 is teammate D.J. Allen, who is committed to play defensive end at Rutgers in 2022. Before that, however, Allen will help Livingston secure the offensive line, sliding in to play some offensive tackle.

“One of our goals on offense is to get 3-4 yards every single play,” Livingston said. “That keeps us on track, and we know if we continue to fight like that, there's a good chance we'll score at the end of the drive. Obviously we run the ball a lot, so it's very important to us to maintain the line of scrimmage.”

The three Division I recruits are not the only talented interior players in the conference.

Columbia City returns three All-NE8 offensive linemen in Ian Clifford, Hunter Strack and Cole Mosier, who will block for all-conference quarterback Greg Bolt. New Haven has All-NE8 performers Connor Cannon and Avyonn Creech back. East Noble, meanwhile, returns all five starters on its offensive line.

Then, there's Norwell.

The Knights lost All-State offensive lineman Zach Christianson but bring back All-State lineman Brody Bolyn, who will be just a junior this fall. Bolyn, who plays offensive and defensive line, is excited to get a chance to take on some of the highly ranked linemen in the conference and make his own name.

“It's always that good challenge, especially when you're seeing a guy's getting big offers and you're beating him on certain plays,” Bolyn said. “That just kind of fuels your fire, and I like that aspect of the game. It's like, 'Wow, I'm up there with the big guys and doing what I need to do.' ”

Norwell will need plenty of that mindset to build on its second-place finish in 2020.

“There's some really good guys up front that we're going to play week-in and week-out,” Gerber said.

“It's a challenge for our kids. We're not going to back away from it, we have to raise our level of play every single week.”

