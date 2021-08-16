Safety eyes big year at E. Noble

KENDALLVILLE – Prior to the start of the 2020 season, East Noble coach Luke Amstutz called Knights wide receiver/safety Rowan Zolman “one of the best players that no one knows about” in northeast Indiana.

So what did Amstutz have to say after Zolman had a breakout season in which he had nine interceptions and 10 receiving touchdowns in just nine games and helped the Knights to a second straight sectional title?

“I turned out to be right.”

The towering 6-foot-5, 210-pound Zolman returns to patrol the backfield for an East Noble defense that figures to be one of best units in the Northeast 8 and lead a passing attack that will be helmed by an untested quarterback.

That's a lot of responsibility for one player, especially on a team that Zolman believes can be “state-championship-team good.” He says he's ready to shoulder that load.

“You gotta be the dude that can make the play on both sides of the ball,” said Zolman, who had 26 catches for 484 yards last season. “Whether it's a 40-yard fade or a three-yard tackle for loss at free safety, you just have to be able to make the big play.”

Zolman made plenty of big plays last season, especially in the games that counted most. He missed some regular-season games with injury – his absence was a significant contributor to East Noble's first three-game losing streak in 20 years – but returned in time to bury Columbia City in the playoffs with three touchdown receptions, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

He added a red-zone interception and a long fumble return in a 10-0 win over Leo in the sectional championship game and set the table for a touchdown with another fumble recovery in the regional against Marion.

“You can ... say, 'Well, it's lucky, he gets a couple balls tipped to him,' but that just happens all the time for him,” Amstutz said after the win over Columbia City. “Because he's athletic, he gets himself in the right spots. He's smart and he's physical.”

“Physically, he's one of the best players in northeast Indiana,” Amstutz added last week. “He's absolutely a high-level Division I player.”

The Knights fell 28-20 to Marion despite Zolman's fumble pickup. With a ton of production returning, East Noble is dreaming of a November return to Indianapolis, where it played in the 2019 Class 4A state title game.

The way Amstutz sees it, Zolman's ability as a two-way player is one of the keys to helping the Knights meet those lofty expectations. The coach called the safety the “leader and anchor” of the team's defense and noted that he's a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses at wide receiver.

“He's a guy that, if you play him one-on-one, you're out of luck,” Amstutz said. “Just putting him on the field sometimes is a big advantage, even if you don't throw it to him because two people have to cover him. The best corner one-on-one isn't going to cover him, so that's a big advantage for us.”

Zoman's ability as a pass-catcher could be enough by itself to stop teams from stacking the box against a powerful Knights rushing attack that figures to be the main motor for the team's offense.

“A guy like him, it's not about trying to get statistics,” Amstutz said. “It doesn't matter how many catches or ... has, his presence creates advantages for us.”

Though Zolman can change the game on both sides of the line of scrimmage, he admitted that he enjoys playing safety more, because he's able to “deliver the blows and not get (them).”

He won't have to choose this season because East Noble needs him at both positions, but he might next year, when he figures to be playing Division I college football. Zolman is uncommitted but has scholarship offers from Army, Air Force and a good portion of the MAC, including Ball State. Zolman, the 23rd-ranked recruit in the state, according to 247sports.com, is also hoping to visit Indiana this fall.

A college decision can wait. Zolman's only immediate goal is simple:

“Get a blue ring.”

