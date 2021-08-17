Jets' top players also best friends

Blake Heyerly and Alex Currie have been big parts of a lot of big games for Adams Central. In their careers, the Flying Jets have gone 33-6, propelled by their respective abilities to run the ball on offense, Heyerly's tenacity as a linebacker and Currie's skill at shutting down opposing receivers.

Their friendship, which dates to kindergarten, goes far beyond the football field. But the memories they've made on the field – including reaching semistate games in 2018 and 2019 – can't really be quantified.

“It's nice to be able to play football with your best friend, to grow up together and grow as football players together and be the two main guys on the team,” Heyerly said.

Even though rival South Adams is coming off a trip to the Class A state championship game, where it lost 41-40 to Covenant Christian, Adams Central appears to be the ACAC favorite with nine returning starters.

But the Flying Jets, coming off an 8-3 season, will need Heyerly and Currie, both 17-year-old seniors, to produce on the field and provide sound leadership for them to overcome the Starfires and the rest of the conference.

“(Our friendship) helps a lot because we're on the same page for a lot of topics and stuff,” Heyerly said. “Since we get along so well outside of football, if we ever butt heads or have an argument, you know we can discuss it as friends, together, and we usually solve it pretty easily.”

Added Currie: “Leadership is what will take our team places and I'm just trying to lead the younger kids and just teach them a lot about the game.”

Last season, Adams Central lost 28014 in the sectional final to Southwood, a disappointing end for a team that thought it would have a crack at South Adams in the regional.

“It definitely wasn't what we wanted, for sure,” Currie said. “But it gives all us seniors motivation coming out of last year, just to keep working hard in practice.”

Heyerly, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, rushed 176 times for 990 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Currie, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, rushed 84 times for 755 yards and nine touchdowns; passed for a TD; had eight receptions for 132 yards; and was a key kick- and punt-returner.

This season, they'll be counted on just as much to take the pressure off returning quarterback Ryan Black and wing backs Nick Neunschwander and Ryan Tester.

Defensively, the pair may be even more formidable: Heyerly had 93 tackles (56 solo) and two interceptions last season. Currie totaled 49 tackles (30 solo), four interceptions and two fumble recoveries, as Adams Central outscored opponents, 34.2 to 15.1 points per game, and outgained them, 323.5 to 216.4 yards per game.

“Those two guys are really the glue that's going to hold this team together skill level-wise,” coach Michael Mosser said, adding that improved passing and blocking this season should lead to even more formidable rushing seasons for Heyerly and Currie.

Heyerly would like to play in college – he feels his future may be on defense – and Currie is thinking this might be his final season.

But they're far more concerned right now with making sure the Flying Jets get off to a strong start and build on their championship aspirations.

“It's definitely (about) stepping up, being a senior leader,” Heyerly said. “Coming in as a senior, you know, it's being more of a leader to help out the young kids that are coming in and don't know quite as much, just helping them grow as football players and as people.”

Having such an experienced nucleus should help Adams Central overcome any obstacles.

“We have a lot of returners from last year, who are experienced playing under the Friday night lights,” Currie said. “That's definitely an advantage going into the season. I like our work ethic in practice and I think that'll take us places.”

