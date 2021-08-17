Rebuilding Starfires expect no letdown

South Adams football coach Grant Moser and his staff always want their players focused on the opponent in front of them, and that's the way they help to avoid letdowns.

“We do a really good job as a staff of training ourselves to not watch film ahead of time, other than the week we're playing,” Moser said. “It's the same with our kids. We tell them, 'Hey, we're watching this team this week and we're not going to talk about another team in practice.'”

This may seem an obvious M.O., but it's not always that simple in the ACAC where two teams – South Adams and Adams Central – have dominated since Woodlan won the conference title in 2016.

South Adams is 19-4 in conference play over the last four years, winning ACAC championships in 2019 and 2020, and reaching the Class A state championship game last year when it lost 41-40 to Covenant Christian. Adams Central is 20-2 in the ACAC since 2016, winning titles in 2017 and 2018, and reaching the 2018 and 2019 semistate games (with a 2019 regional victory over the Starfires).

“Even if we're about to face a team where we're heavily favored – and we've had that the last couple of years – we're going to focus everything on that because we don't want any letdowns,” said Moser, whose team went 13-1 last year and has won 13 straight conference games, the last loss coming to Jay County 15-14 on Sept. 28, 2018.

“We don't ever want to play down to an opponent's level, which last year we didn't, and that was cool to see with that leadership group that we had. This year, we're obviously not going to be as talented, but we're going to be very competitive, so we can't afford to look past anyone.”

The Starfires lost 12 all-conference players to graduation, including quarterback James Arnold and tight end Nick Miller, and things will look different with converted wide receiver Aidan Wanner, a senior, under center relying on players such as senior receiver Trey Schoch.

“We're still a spread-offense team, but we've put in some plays that appeal more to Aidan than to James, like read-option and speed-option stuff, some triple option, to make us a little more unique and harder to defend,” Moser said. “James, his 9,000 yards in a career, that will never be touched at South Adams ever again, but the thing is Aidan has an incredible arm, too. He actually started a game his sophomore year against Winchester, because James was coming off an injury, and I think he went 8 for 8 with three touchdowns. So he's definitely capable.”

The Starfires still expect to be in contention for the ACAC championship – “Culture,” Moser said, “doesn't graduate” – but Adams Central looks to be the favorite with a roster that includes nine returning starters.

The Flying Jets have a bevy of stars, including senior running backs Blake Heyerly and Alex Currie, junior quarterback Ryan Black, senior offensive tackle Corbin Hirschy and sophomore linebacker Keegan Bluhm.

“We feel like we have a really good core group, but you know, as football goes, it really depends a lot on injuries,” said coach Michael Mosser, whose team went 8-3 last year, losing 28-14 to Southwood in the sectional final. “We've got to keep our ones healthy, but I feel really good about the (starters) and we're really deep in places. My biggest concern is probably the offensive line, but I'm really excited about the kids that we have because they're coachable and working hard. If we can stay healthy, I think we can put together a really good team.”

Bluffton has been the biggest wrench in the recent ACAC hierarchy – it's 22-10 over the last three years, including a 10-6 conference record – but quarterback Hayden Nern and running back Cody Middlestedt graduated. Senior Lukas Hunt takes over under center, and he has some major weapons, including senior receiver Alec Reiff and an offensive line with seniors Jacob Landis and Cameron Farmer, who will be middle linebacker on a defense that held opponents to seven or fewer points three times last season.

There's much buzz about what Jay County will start doing this season, despite a 1-18 record over the last two years. New coach Grant Zgunda led Delta to six sectional titles, three regional titles and the Class 4A state championship game in 2001.

Heritage, coming off a 2-6 season, including a 1-3 ACAC record, is young with 43 freshmen and sophomores among 65 players. Junior linebacker Ryan Whitacre made waves last year with a school-record 70 solo tackles.

Woodlan was the only team to lose to Heritage in conference play last season – 26-19 – yet the Warriors should also be set to improve. Junior quarterback Jake Snyder totaled 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. But the defense will have to perform better, after allowing more than 40 points in seven games last year.

Southern Wells was 2-8 in 2019, coach Mike Roeder's first season, and the Raiders didn't compete last season because of low participation numbers. There are only four seniors. Look for senior running back Caine Clark to be a pivotal offensive player.

