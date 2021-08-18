Dual-threat Davis fuels Blazers' fire

When a player serves as a threat to score every time he touches the football, smart coaches put the ball in his hands as often as possible. Fortunately for Eastside coach Todd Mason, his most versatile threat has the ball in his hands on every snap.

Senior quarterback Laban Davis can run around or over opponents, as evidenced by his Northeast Corner Conference-best 1,270 yards and 16 touchdowns in 200 carries in 2020. He also threw for 1,693 yards and 25 scores with just six interceptions while leading the Blazers to their second consecutive 10-win season.

“Laban's a very special player, and we're glad he's on our team,” Mason said. “I'm going to highlight some things that Laban can do, and I'm really looking forward to what we can do offensively.”

Now in his third season as Eastside's starting quarterback, Davis stands as the unquestioned leader on offense. His experience guiding Mason's offense affords him the knowledge to decipher how opposing defenses are seeking to slow him down, and how to navigate into the proper play to take advantage.

That ability to check into the right play gives particular fits to Churubusco coach Paul Sade.

The Eagles have presented the greatest challenge to Eastside's path toward a Small Division title the past two seasons, but Davis and the Blazers have posted 28- and 26-point victories in their most recent matchups.

“He gives the defense a lot to think about, in terms of the fact that he can run the ball, he can throw the ball, but not just in called runs and passes,” Sade said. “He has the ability to read things, and he seems to have pretty good command of that offense. He's just the type of kid that has control of what they do offensively and it shows.”

In his 10th season at Garrett and 21st season overall as a head coach, Chris DePew echoed Sade's sentiments on what makes Davis such an integral part of the Blazers' attack.

“You can tell he really understands what they want to have happen with the football,” DePew said. “He's really good at getting the ball to different people, he's dangerous when he keeps it and he's been starting for them for so long, he has a really good understanding of what their offense is, which is pretty tough to defend.”

That experience extends to Davis' offensive line, where Isaac Fuentes and Matt Jacobs return for their fourth straight season as varsity starters up front. Coupled with 6-foot-4, 280-pound sophomore Dane Sebert, who like Fuentes and Jacobs earned varsity starts as a freshman and a player Mason thinks could earn the designation of Eastside's first-ever Division I recruit, Davis recognizes that much of his success stems from simply getting time to make the right decision with the ball.

“It's nice to know I can trust those guys,” Davis said. “We've been working all offseason, and we all have each other's backs. We know we have our goal this year, and we're not falling short of that.”

Davis wouldn't mention that goal out loud. But one would surmise that as Eastside has seen its last two seasons end at the hands of the eventual semistate champions, a trip to Indianapolis to play in the Class 2A state title game would serve as a tremendous motivator. That's just the type of thing that would secure his stated goal – crafting a legacy for future Blazers.

“If I can just bring the team together and leave a family atmosphere, that's all that matters,” Davis said. “We want to keep the Eastside program going even after we leave.”