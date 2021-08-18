Eastside best bet to win Small Division

Coming off successive 10-win seasons, and returning a bevy of experience, Eastside looks poised to rule the Northeast Corner Conference's Small Division once again. As for the Big Division? This season could represent the most wide-open conference race in football since the league grew into existence in 1966.

“(Eastside was) fantastic last year, and word on the street is they won't be any worse,” said Garrett coach Chris DePew, whose Railroaders are scheduled to play the Blazers in Butler in an interdivisional matchup in Week 5. “They're super-athletic and they just have a ton of speed. They make you defend the entire field, and they have dangerous people at most of those positions when they do get the ball to them.”

In the Small Division, Laban Davis returns at quarterback after totaling 2,963 yards (1,270 rushing, 1,693 passing) and 41 total touchdowns (16 rushing, 25 passing) as Eastside finished 10-2 in 2020. The Blazers' lone regular season loss came at Class 5A Concord, a 21-14 overtime defeat in which Eastside led in the final minute.

In addition to Davis, the Blazers return a pair of stalwarts on the offensive line in seniors Isaac Fuentes and Matt Jacobs, both of whom have started every varsity game since Week 1 of their freshman seasons. While the offense posted at least 26 points in 11 of 12 games last season, Eastside's defense didn't allow a single point throughout all four games in September, holding nine opponents to seven or fewer points in surrendering just 6.2 points per game throughout the regular season.

“We have to replace some pieces on that side, but we have some special kids and I think we're going to be just fine,” Eastside coach Todd Mason said. “The amazing thing is, a lot of these kids have seen a lot of varsity action time. It's just going to be a maturation process.”

Anchored by two-time All-State lineman Hunter Bianski, Churubusco looks poised to present the greatest challenge in usurping Eastside within the Small Division. Riley Buroff, who finished ninth in the state in the 400-meter dash in the state track finals in June, returns at quarterback for the Eagles (4-4 in 2020), who haven't finished under .500 since 2004.

“Their kids play angry football, it seems,” DePew said. “They play hard, and then they make athletes.”

Still, last season's 26-0 loss to Eastside lingers for Churubusco coach Paul Sade.

“They know what our strengths are, or what we want our strengths to be, and they make us work really hard to try and execute those strengths,” Sade said.

“If you don't, they take you out of your comfort zone right away and then you're trying to do things you're not comfortable with. For us the last two years, that's exactly what they've done and they do it very well.”

After going winless in Matt Thacker's first season guiding Fairfield in 2018, the Falcons improved to 6-6 in 2019 before completing a perfect regular season that included a Big Division championship. While Thacker's run-heavy flexbone offense gives NECC foes a unique look compared to the rest of the league, heavy graduation losses could provide an opening for teams such as Garrett, which returns 17 starters, or Angola, which plays a trio of uber-tough programs in Leo, Chelsea (Michigan) and Mishawaka Marian in addition to its NECC slate.

While West Noble saw many players sidelined because of both injuries – Jalen Gonzalez, who qualified for state in the 200, suffered a concussion in Week 3 and missed the rest of the season – and COVID-related contact tracing in 2020, a shutout victory over John Glenn gave coach Monte Mawhorter a glimpse of what his squad could accomplish when healthy.

“I think this is about as even as it's ever been in quite a while,” Mawhorter said. “I think a lot of us are just right there together.”