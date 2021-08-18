No. 1 Saints sweep No. 3 Bellmont

Bishop Dwenger volleyball coach Tim Houser has told this year's Saints they aren't the same team that won the Class 3A state title in 2020.

This edition is younger, and several of the returning varsity players, such as setter Emma Lyons and libero Lexa Zimmerman, are learning new positions.

But on Tuesday the Class 3A preseason No. 1 Saints (2-1) beat No. 3 Bellmont 3-0 in their first home game of the season, showing the Saints haven't forgotten how to win even in unfavorable circumstances.

Bishop Dwenger looked like it was in trouble in the first set after losing seven of eight points to fall behind 21-16, and Bellmont was on the verge of clinching the first set after pulling ahead 23-19.

But the Saints won five of the next six points, including back-to-back thunderous kills by senior outside hitter Eva Hudson, to draw even at 24. Another Hudson kill and a Bellmont attack that sailed out of bounds right in front of the Bishop Dwenger bench ended the first set 27-25 for the Saints.

“They just don't get rattled that much. We have times where we make errors and (opponents) go on runs, but I don't ever look out there and think, oh, they're scared or they're nervous,” Houser said of his team. “They're just saying, let's get the next point. ... We just find a way to win, and that's hard to do.”

Bishop Dwenger opened the second set with a 10-2 run and never trailed, although Bellmont did fight off three straight set points and narrowed the score to 24-23 before a Bellmont player tipped the ball under the net, allowing the Saints to claim the set 25-23.

Bellmont won the first four points of the third set, but following a service error Bishop Dwenger claimed 12 of the next 14 points. The Saints would eventually claim the set 25-18 on a block by sophomore Audrey Hudson.

“I get excited when we go on a big run and we don't make a bunch of errors,” Houser said. “If we can go on a three-, four-, five-, six-point run and not stop that at two because we made a dumb mistake, that's probably the most excited I get.”

While Bishop Dwenger had plenty of those streaks Tuesday, Houser acknowledged Bellmont often returned the favor and put their Saints on their heels.

“We got them down a little bit, and then they put pressure on us, which forced us into mistakes,” Houser said. “I think both sides did a great job of putting pressure on each other.”

Bellmont is 0-1 after its season opener. Avery Ball led the team with nine kills and three aces, while Delaney Lawson had seven kills and Meg Saalfrank had eight. Paige Busick recorded 23 digs.

