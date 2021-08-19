Boys spoil '76 Cadets' shot at volleyball title

In the history of IHSAA state tournaments, there have been 190 Northeast Indiana teams that have finished second in the championship event, but the 1976 Concordia girls volleyball team probably has the most unusual story.

That squad will be inducted into the Concordia Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday along with Jon Amt, Mike Brune, Thomas Goines and Stephanie (Long) Scheele.

Starting six seniors, the Cadets lost their second match of the season to Bellmont and then won 21 consecutive, going undefeated in the Summit Athletic Conference and earning a state championship match appearance on Nov. 13, 1976, against South Bend Adams in Indianapolis.

Playing three boys, South Bend Adams won the title match 15-11, 15-9 to finish the season 21-0. Because of Title IX, a court had ruled that a girl could participate on a boys high school team if the school did not offer a comparable sport. That also meant the boys could play on girls volleyball teams because there were no such options for them.

“I remember coming back and seeing billboards with 'Concordia No. 1 in GIRLS volleyball,'” said co-captain Lynn Wetmore. “It was strange. Everybody was playing on the hype that we got beat by boys. That was the first match in the state tournament that they played all three of the boys at the same time. You look back and wonder what might have happened if they had been only one of them or maybe even two of them.”

Concordia had faced individual boys players on Wayne and Carroll teams that season, and a boy was a part of South Bend Clay's state runner-up team in 1975 that lost to Muncie North.

This was during a different atmosphere for girls' sports. Before the IHSAA began sanctioning female sports in the early 1970s, females played in Girls Athletic Association contests, which were essentially intramural games, and there were no state tournaments. Even the volleyball rules were significantly different, with games played to 15 or limited to eight minutes of playing time.

“Honestly, I really only remember the good parts,” said Joyce (Michael) Davis. “My husband asked, 'Weren't you really upset about the boys?' I don't remember a single part of that. I just remember all the good stuff. It was an amazing experience, it was just wonderful. We worked so hard as a team just to get there, and to have the support of our families and the whole school was amazing.

“I'm sorry that the boys felt they had to do that, I guess, to get attention and get where they wanted to be. They felt they didn't have the opportunity any other way. It was still a great experience for us, and I'm just thankful I got the opportunity to do it.”

Under head coach Donna Statzell (who died in 2018) and assistant Bob Michael, Joyce's older brother, the Cadets were hoping for a good year with so many seniors. They started 6:30 a.m. summer workouts at St. Paul's and played in triples leagues and tournaments to get ready.

After beating Indianapolis Chatard in the semifinals, the Cadets had only a half hour to prepare for the title match at Ben Davis High School. There was nowhere to go to talk; plus, warm-ups were starting.

“We probably didn't get them mentally prepared as well as we should have,” Bob Michael said. “We didn't talk about it (the boys). In my mind, in hindsight, what I would have told them was let's go out and do our best and forget we had an out. I wish now that we would have addressed that there.”

Despite the boys, the match was close, tied at 4, and South Bend holding a 11-10 lead with 2:09 left in the first game before closing it out. Concordia was up 4-2 in the second game before Adams scored nine straight points to take control.

“It was a weird thing,” Davis said. “There was certainly a lot of debate about it and all of that, and as a team I member my goal was to concentrate on what I needed to do and not worry about all of that. It wasn't anything I could do anything about.”

The Concordia team members were seniors Lisa Ensley, Lynn Wetmore, Amy Berger, Joyce Michael, Kim Preston and June Gotsch. The juniors were Janine Ihssen, Mary Roehrs, Sue Schmidt and Dorthea Thompson, and the sophomores were Pam Eastman and Patty Hellwege.

“After it was all over, I felt disappointed,” co-captain Lisa Ensley said. “I do remember crying. I don't know if it was more that we were second or that we got beat. Some of it was how close we were after spending so much time together.

“I still feel a bond. It's more internal, and it's going to be so amazing to see everybody.”

A month later, the IHSAA changed the rules to prohibit boys from playing on girls teams in any sport because “it creates unfair competition through an overbalance of strength and ability of male contestants on teams designed for girls.”