Chase for NLC title wide open

WARSAW – Warsaw really needed a Week 1 opponent.

Starting in 2022, the Tigers will open their football season against Michigan City, which is their Week 2 opponent this season. But no teams from Indiana wanted to travel to Warsaw for the first game of the 2021 season.

“We reached out to Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois, because Michigan starts a week later,” said Warsaw coach Bart Curtis. “Our two choices ended up being traveling to Toledo Central Catholic, or having Dublin Coffman coming to Warsaw. And with having only four home games last season, we didn't want to have just four home games again.”

That's how the Tigers landed a home opener against the Dublin Coffman Shamrocks, the Ohio program that went 8-1 in 2020 and enters this season ranked No. 8 in Division I, the state's largest classification, by the Ohio Associated Press. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“They're pretty good – and you don't get better by playing people that aren't good,” Curtis said.

That means the Tigers will have a lot of opportunity for growth as they start a new season with ambitions of defending its share of the Northern Lakes Conference title, which they claimed in 2020 for the first time since 2001. The Tigers went 6-1 in conference, losing only to NorthWood and sharing the crown with Mishawaka, and finished 8-3 overall after losing in the sectional final against Homestead.

“The conference – it's up for grabs. In August, there are five teams that jump out at you that in October, you could be saying they're conference champs,” Curtis said. “I'd like to think that we're one of them. Obviously Plymouth, NorthWood, Mishawaka, Concord, Northridge – they're teams you have to reckon with. And Wawasee is much improved and Goshen is much improved and is going to have a lot of depth.”

Junior Tucker Curtis will replace quarterback Aaron Green. Green and four other Tiger all-conference honorees – wide receiver Luke Adamiec, safety Mason Martz, cornerback Caden Silveus and running back Juan Jaramillo – all graduated this spring. Julius Jones, now a senior, also earned all-conference honors at running back, although he is listed as both a quarterback and halfback on the roster this season.

“Tucker Curtis, a junior, has stepped up and taken the position” at quarterback, Bart Curtis said. “German Flores-Ortega is another junior that will fill in a fullback, and will do a nice job at fullback for us. I have no concern there.”

Curtis said there are more returnees on the offensive line and eight defensive starters who started at least one game in 2020. The Tigers also have depth this season, with 75 players in the program in 10th, 11th and 12th grade.

Curtis and several Tigers players said they were encouraged by the enthusiasm and aggressiveness shown in last Friday's scrimmage against Leo, which is one of the favorites in the NE8.

“I like how our O-lineman – we can move those guys,” said senior offensive lineman Ian Shepherd, who admitted the Warsaw line is not as big as some in the area. “They had a couple of DI players, and we were doing pretty good.

“You've got to be able to work in an uncomfortable environment, loving what you do and having the work ethic.”

Wawasee

As coach Jon Reutebuch enters his third years at Wawasee, he says his seniors have embraced the slogan “The time is now.”

After going 3-7 in 2020 and getting just one conference win over Goshen, Reutebuch says his players see an opening to surprise some of their NLC opponents.

“When you make a mistake, don't hang your head and make it two or three mistakes.

“There have been several times in the last couple years that we make an error, and we get down on ourselves. We allow that to become several plays in a row of being down on ourselves,” Reutebuch said.

“We're going to rebound from that and we're going to come back and get the next play instead of allowing that to snowball.”

Reutebuch said he was pretty confident in his defense in 2020, but that they simply spent too much time on the field as offensive drives stalled out. This year, his goal is for the offense to be on the field at least as much, if not more, than their defensive counterparts.

Both starting quarterback Parker Young and leading receiver and tackler Kameron Salazar have graduated, so senior Lucas Ringler has converted from wide receiver to quarterback. Junior Jaxon Brown will also see time under center.

Reutebuch also said that Nathan Larson, a senior who earned all-conference honorable mention status as a linebacker last year, has improved his field vision as a running back, and that junior Cameron Zimmerman is an “up-and-comer” at running back. Three returning starters on the offensive line should also help propel the Warriors' ground game.

Whitko

The lone area team in the Three Rivers Conference, Whitko, finished last season 3-5 in league play and 4-6 overall, while Southwood went undefeated against TRC opponents.

The Wildcats' offseason plans changed when two-year coach Phil Jensen, who had previously been a long-time coach at Warsaw, announced his retirement.

Chip Coldiron, who ran for Congress in 2020, took over the position late during summer workouts, and has since been focused on boosting the number of players who will suit up this fall. He is the Wildcats' fourth coach in four years.

