Friday, August 20, 2021 1:00 am
High School Football: Week 1 All-Northeast Indiana Preseason Team
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Offense
Quarterback
Jeff Becker, Carroll
Grade: Senior
Of note: Committed to South Dakota State
Carson Clark, Bishop Luers
Grade: Senior
Of note: One of four Knights named to IFCA Class 2A Junior All-State team
Running Back
Tyrese Brown, Snider
Grade: Senior
Of note: Second-team all-SAC in 2020
Blake Heyerly, Adams Central
Grade: Senior
Of note: Rushed for 990 yards, 15 TDs in 2020
Kaeden Miller, Leo
Grade: Senior
Of note: Leo’s leading rusher in 2020 with 104 carries for 689 yards and 8 TDs
Receiver
Nathan Anderson, Homestead
Grade: Senior
Of note: Named to 2020 Class 6A Junior All-State team
Rocco Ciocca, Bishop Dwenger
Grade: Senior
Of note: Second-team All-SAC in 2020
Brody Glenn, Bishop Luers
Grade: Senior
Of note: Led Indiana with 1,265 receiving yards in 2020
Jordan Turner, North Side
Grade: Senior
Of note: Named to 2020 Class 5A Junior All-State team
Linemen
Brody Bolyn, Norwell
Grade: Junior
Of note: Class 3A all-state as a defensive lineman, all-NE8 as offensive guard
George Buday, Bishop Luers
Grade: Senior
Of note: Class 2A Junior All-State team
Chris Hood, East Noble
Grade: Senior
Of note: Committed to Ball State
Landen Livingston, Leo
Grade: Senior
Of note: Named to IFCA Top-50 All-State 2020. Committed to West Virginia
D.J. Moore, Snider
Grade: Senior
Of note: Committed to Indiana
Kicker
Joe Bulanda, Bishop Dwenger
Grade: Senior
Of note: Made 46 of 49 PATs in 2020, hit six of nine FG attempts
Defense
Lineman
D.J. Allen, Leo
Grade: Senior
Of note: Committed to Rutgers
Julante Hinton, Northrop
Grade: Sophomore
Of note: Second-team All-SAC (only freshman named to first or second teams)
Jack Tippmann, Bishop Dwenger
Grade: Senior
Of note: Named to Class 5A Junior All-State as a defensive lineman, second-team All-SAC as tight end
Linebacker
Tanner Jackson, Leo
Grade: Senior
Of note: Named to 2020 All-NE8 First Team as an outside linebacker
Domanick Moon, Snider
Grade: Senior
Of note: Only junior linebacker named to IFCA Top-50 All-State
Kainon Carico, East Noble
Grade: Senior
Of note: Had 93 total tackles, 12 for a loss in 2020
Rylan Whitacre, Heritage
Grade: Junior
Of note: First-team All-ACAC in 2020
Defensive back
Rylan Crawford, Leo
Grade: Senior
Of note: The Illinois State commit had 5 interceptions in 2020
Alex Currie, Adams Central
Grade: Senior
Of note: Recorded 49 tackles, 4 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries in 2020
Rowan Zolman, East Noble
Grade: Senior
Of note: Named to Class 4A Junior All-State team despite an injury in 2020
Punter
Trevor Hapner, South Side
Grade: Senior
Of note: Named to Class 4A Junior All-State at defensive line
At Large
Brauntae Johnson, North Side
Grade: Sophomore
Of note: Listed as a WR and DB, also returns; 247 Sports ranks Johnson as the top Class of 2024 prospect in the state
