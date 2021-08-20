The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, August 20, 2021 1:00 am

    High School Football: Week 1 All-Northeast Indiana Preseason Team

    All-Northeast Indiana Preseason Team

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Offense

    Quarterback

    Jeff Becker, Carroll

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Committed to South Dakota State 

    Carson Clark, Bishop Luers

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: One of four Knights named to IFCA Class 2A Junior All-State team

    Running Back

    Tyrese Brown, Snider

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Second-team all-SAC in 2020

    Blake Heyerly, Adams Central

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Rushed for 990 yards, 15 TDs in 2020

    Kaeden Miller, Leo

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Leo’s leading rusher in 2020 with 104 carries for 689 yards and 8 TDs

    Receiver

    Nathan Anderson, Homestead

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Named to 2020 Class 6A Junior All-State team

    Rocco Ciocca, Bishop Dwenger

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Second-team All-SAC in 2020

    Brody Glenn, Bishop Luers

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Led Indiana with 1,265 receiving yards in 2020

    Jordan Turner, North Side

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Named to 2020 Class 5A Junior All-State team

    Linemen

    Brody Bolyn, Norwell

    Grade: Junior

    Of note: Class 3A all-state as a defensive lineman, all-NE8 as offensive guard 

    George Buday, Bishop Luers

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Class 2A Junior All-State team

    Chris Hood, East Noble

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Committed to Ball State

    Landen Livingston, Leo 

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Named to IFCA Top-50 All-State 2020. Committed to West Virginia

    D.J. Moore, Snider

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Committed to Indiana

    Kicker

    Joe Bulanda, Bishop Dwenger

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Made 46 of 49 PATs in 2020, hit six of nine FG attempts

    Defense

    Lineman

    D.J. Allen, Leo

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Committed to Rutgers 

    Julante Hinton, Northrop

    Grade: Sophomore

    Of note: Second-team All-SAC (only freshman named to first or second teams)

    Jack Tippmann, Bishop Dwenger

    Grade: Senior 

    Of note: Named to Class 5A Junior All-State as a defensive lineman, second-team All-SAC as tight end

    Linebacker

    Tanner Jackson, Leo

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Named to 2020 All-NE8 First Team as an outside linebacker

    Domanick Moon, Snider

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Only junior linebacker named to IFCA Top-50 All-State

    Kainon Carico, East Noble

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Had 93 total tackles, 12 for a loss in 2020 

    Rylan Whitacre, Heritage

    Grade: Junior

    Of note: First-team All-ACAC in 2020 

    Defensive back

    Rylan Crawford, Leo

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: The Illinois State commit had 5 interceptions in 2020

    Alex Currie, Adams Central

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Recorded 49 tackles, 4 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries in 2020

    Rowan Zolman, East Noble

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Named to Class 4A Junior All-State team despite an injury in 2020

    Punter

    Trevor Hapner, South Side

    Grade: Senior

    Of note: Named to Class 4A Junior All-State at defensive line

    At Large

    Brauntae Johnson, North Side

    Grade: Sophomore

    Of note: Listed as a WR and DB, also returns; 247 Sports ranks Johnson as the top Class of 2024 prospect in the state

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story