All-Northeast Indiana Preseason Team

Offense

Quarterback

Jeff Becker, Carroll

Grade: Senior

Of note: Committed to South Dakota State

Carson Clark, Bishop Luers

Grade: Senior

Of note: One of four Knights named to IFCA Class 2A Junior All-State team

Running Back

Tyrese Brown, Snider

Grade: Senior

Of note: Second-team all-SAC in 2020

Blake Heyerly, Adams Central

Grade: Senior

Of note: Rushed for 990 yards, 15 TDs in 2020

Kaeden Miller, Leo

Grade: Senior

Of note: Leo’s leading rusher in 2020 with 104 carries for 689 yards and 8 TDs

Receiver

Nathan Anderson, Homestead

Grade: Senior

Of note: Named to 2020 Class 6A Junior All-State team

Rocco Ciocca, Bishop Dwenger

Grade: Senior

Of note: Second-team All-SAC in 2020

Brody Glenn, Bishop Luers

Grade: Senior

Of note: Led Indiana with 1,265 receiving yards in 2020

Jordan Turner, North Side

Grade: Senior

Of note: Named to 2020 Class 5A Junior All-State team

Linemen

Brody Bolyn, Norwell

Grade: Junior

Of note: Class 3A all-state as a defensive lineman, all-NE8 as offensive guard

George Buday, Bishop Luers

Grade: Senior

Of note: Class 2A Junior All-State team

Chris Hood, East Noble

Grade: Senior

Of note: Committed to Ball State

Landen Livingston, Leo

Grade: Senior

Of note: Named to IFCA Top-50 All-State 2020. Committed to West Virginia

D.J. Moore, Snider

Grade: Senior

Of note: Committed to Indiana

Kicker

Joe Bulanda, Bishop Dwenger

Grade: Senior

Of note: Made 46 of 49 PATs in 2020, hit six of nine FG attempts

Defense

Lineman

D.J. Allen, Leo

Grade: Senior

Of note: Committed to Rutgers

Julante Hinton, Northrop

Grade: Sophomore

Of note: Second-team All-SAC (only freshman named to first or second teams)

Jack Tippmann, Bishop Dwenger

Grade: Senior

Of note: Named to Class 5A Junior All-State as a defensive lineman, second-team All-SAC as tight end

Linebacker

Tanner Jackson, Leo

Grade: Senior

Of note: Named to 2020 All-NE8 First Team as an outside linebacker

Domanick Moon, Snider

Grade: Senior

Of note: Only junior linebacker named to IFCA Top-50 All-State

Kainon Carico, East Noble

Grade: Senior

Of note: Had 93 total tackles, 12 for a loss in 2020

Rylan Whitacre, Heritage

Grade: Junior

Of note: First-team All-ACAC in 2020

Defensive back

Rylan Crawford, Leo

Grade: Senior

Of note: The Illinois State commit had 5 interceptions in 2020

Alex Currie, Adams Central

Grade: Senior

Of note: Recorded 49 tackles, 4 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries in 2020

Rowan Zolman, East Noble

Grade: Senior

Of note: Named to Class 4A Junior All-State team despite an injury in 2020

Punter

Trevor Hapner, South Side

Grade: Senior

Of note: Named to Class 4A Junior All-State at defensive line

At Large

Brauntae Johnson, North Side

Grade: Sophomore

Of note: Listed as a WR and DB, also returns; 247 Sports ranks Johnson as the top Class of 2024 prospect in the state