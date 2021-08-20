Garrett upends New Haven in 2 OTs

Chase Leech saw his potential game-winning field goal for Garrett blocked. But with New Haven receiving an offside penalty, Leech’s second attempt in the second overtime session was good, giving the Railroaders a 21-18, double overtime victory over the Bulldogs Friday at John Young Field in New Haven.

Garrett (1-0) avenged a 26-point defeat in last year’s season opener in DeKalb County.

BLUFFTON 20, NORTHFIELD 7: In Wabash, Jon San Juan carried the ball 22 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers held the Norse scoreless for the game’s first 44 minutes.

Lukas Hunt put Bluffton (1-0) on the board in the first quarter, connecting with Braxton Betancourt on a 79-yard touchdown pass.

LEO 43, WOODLAN 12: In Woodburn, Carson Hoeppner led a balanced Lions rushing attack with 65 yards and a score, while Mason Sheron added 52 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Leo (1-0) averaged 7 yards per rushing attempt.

Jake Snyder threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the Warriors (0-1).

EASTSIDE 35, HERITAGE 0: In Monroeville, Laban Davis amassed 309 total yards, including 188 on the ground. Davis also factored into all five touchdowns for the Blazers (1-0), running for three and passing for two.

Kobe Meyer finished 14-of-23 passing for 138 yards for the Patriots (0-1).

BISHOP DWENGER 43, WAYNE 27: At Wayne, KJ Tippmann rushed 17 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns for the Saints. Gavin Groves finished with 10 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss for Bishop Dwenger (1-0)

Myshell Hurse, who has scored three goals in the Generals’ girls soccer team’s first three games, connected on a trio of PAT attempts for Wayne (0-1), while Lamarion Nelson added 122 rushing yards and a score.

ANGOLA 42, DEKALB 28: In Waterloo, the Hornets outscored the Barons 21-7 in the second half to pull away. Finley Hasselman accounted for four touchdowns for Angola (1-0).

HOMESTEAD 31, NORTHROP 14: At Spuller Stadium, Peyton Slaven threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while Desmond Smith ran for 81 yards and a score as the Spartans (1-0, 1-0 SAC) avenged a defeat to the Bruins in last year’s season opener.

Roosevelt Norfleet passed for 104 yards and a touchdown for Northrop (0-1, 0-1).

WARSAW 48, DUBLIN (OHIO) COFFMAN 23: In Warsaw, the Tigers ran for 520 yards as Warsaw (1-0) won in its first game against an out-of-state opponent since 1955.

ADAMS CENTRAL 49, BELLMONT 6: In Decatur, the Flying Jets posted matching 21-point efforts in the first and second quarters.

Nick Neuenschwander rushed for 70 yards, leading four players with at least 49 rushing yards for Adams Central (1-0). Isajaha Thatcher notched an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give the Braves (0-1) their lone score.

EAST NOBLE 56, PLYMOUTH 33: In Plymouth, Kainon Carico scored three first-half touchdowns as the Knights’ offense overpowered the Rockies at The Rockpile.

East Noble (1-0) defeated Plymouth for the fourth consecutive year.