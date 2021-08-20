Friday, August 20, 2021 1:00 am
High school football schedules
SAC
Bishop Dwenger
Coach: Jason Garrett, 35-5 in 4th year at school
Last year: 10-2, 8-1 SAC
Aug. 20: at Wayne
Aug. 27: North Side
Sept. 3: at South Side
Sept. 10: Homestead
Sept. 17: Carroll
Sept. 24: at Concordia
Oct. 1: Bishop Luers
Oct. 8: at Snider
Oct. 15: at Northrop
Bishop Luers
Coach: Kyle Lindsay, 55-49 in 9th year at school
Last year: 8-7, 3-6 SAC
Aug. 20: at Carroll
Aug. 27: Wayne
Sept. 3: at Homestead
Sept. 10: Concordia
Sept. 17: at North Side
Sept. 24: Northrop
Oct. 1: at Bishop Dwenger
Oct. 8: South Side
Oct. 15: Snider
Carroll
Coach: Doug Dinan, 80-43 in 12th year at school
Last year: 7-3, 7-2 SAC
Aug. 20: Bishop Luers
Aug. 27: at Snider
Sept. 3: at North Side
Sept. 10: Northrop
Sept. 17: at Bishop Dwenger
Sept. 24: at South Side
Oct. 1: Homestead
Oct. 8: at Concordia
Oct. 15: Wayne
Concordia
Coach: Mike Eshbach, 1st year at school, 53-72 in 13th year overall
Last year: 6-6, 4-5 SAC
Aug. 20: South Side
Aug. 27: at Homestead
Sept. 3: Snider
Sept. 10: at Bishop Luers
Sept. 17: at Northrop
Sept. 24: Bishop Dwenger
Oct. 1: at Wayne
Oct. 8: Carroll
Oct. 15: North Side
Homestead
Coach: Chad Zolman, 146-44 in 18th year at school
Last year: 10-2, 8-1 SAC
Aug. 20: at Northrop
Aug. 27: Concordia
Sept. 3: Bishop Luers
Sept. 10: at Bishop Dwenger
Sept. 17: Snider
Sept. 24: at North Side
Oct. 1: at Carroll
Oct. 8: Wayne
Oct. 15: South Side
Northrop
Coach: Jason Doerffler, 20-51 in 8th year at school
Last year: 4-6, 4-5 SAC
Aug. 20: Homestead
Aug. 27: at South Side
Sept. 3: Wayne
Sept. 10: at Carroll
Sept. 17: Concordia
Sept. 24: at Bishop Luers
Oct. 1: Snider
Oct. 8: at North Side
Oct. 15: Bishop Dwenger
North Side
Coach: Ben Johnson, 1st year at school
Last year: 5-6, 4-5 SAC
Aug. 20 Snider
Aug. 27 at Bishop Dwenger
Sept. 3 Carroll
Sept. 10 at Wayne
Sept. 17 Bishop Luers
Sept. 24 Homestead
Oct. 1 at South Side
Oct. 8 Northrop
Oct. 15 at Concordia
Snider
Coach: Kurt Tippmann, 118-32 in 13th year at school
Last year: 5-5, 5-4 SAC
Aug. 20: at North Side
Aug. 27: Carroll
Sept. 3: at Concordia
Sept. 10: South Side
Sept. 17: at Homestead
Sept. 24: Wayne
Oct. 1: at Northrop
Oct. 8: Bishop Dwenger
Oct. 15: at Bishop Luers
South Side
Coach: Guy Lee, 0-0 in 1st year at school
Last year: 2-9, 1-8 SAC
Aug. 20: at Concordia
Aug. 27: Northrop
Sept. 3: Bishop Dwenger
Sept. 10: at Snider
Sept. 17: at Wayne
Sept. 24: Carroll
Oct. 1: North Side
Oct. 8: at Bishop Luers
Oct. 15: at Homestead
Wayne
Coach: Sherwood Haydock, 2-9 in 2nd year at school, 197-170 in 34th year overall
Last year: 2-9, 1-8 SAC
Aug. 20: Bishop Dwenger
Aug. 27: at Bishop Luers
Sept. 3: at Northrop
Sept. 10: North Side
Sept. 17: South Side
Sept. 24: at Snider
Oct. 1: Concordia
Oct. 8 :at Homestead
Oct. 15: at Carroll
NE8
Bellmont
Coach: Nick Hall, 0-8 in 2nd year at school
Last year: 0-8, 0-7 NE8
Aug. 20: Adams Central
Aug. 27: at South Adams
Sept. 3: Columbia City
Sept. 10: at Norwell
Sept. 17: Huntington North
Sept. 24: at Leo
Oct. 1: New Haven
Oct. 8: DeKalb
Oct. 15: at East Noble
Columbia City
Coach: Brett Fox, 31-41 in 8th year at school
Last year: 6-4, 4-3 NE8
Aug. 20: at Churubusco
Aug. 27: Delta
Sept. 3: at Bellmont
Sept. 10: at Huntington North
Sept. 17: DeKalb
Sept. 24: at New Haven
Oct. 1: East Noble
Oct. 8: at Leo
Oct. 15: Norwell
DeKalb
Coach: Seth Wilcox, 2-6 in 2nd year at school
Last year: 2-6, 1-4 NE8
Aug. 20: Angola
Aug. 27: at Garrett
Sept. 3: at New Haven
Sept. 10: East Noble
Sept. 17: at Columbia City
Sept. 24: at Huntington North
Oct. 1: Norwell
Oct. 8: at Bellmont
Oct. 15: Leo
East Noble
Coach: Luke Amstutz, 79-25 in 10th year at school, 105-40 in 14th year overall
Last year: 9-4, 4-3 NE8
Aug. 20: at Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27: NorthWood
Sept. 3: Huntington North
Sept. 10: at DeKalb
Sept. 17: Leo
Sept. 24: at Norwell
Oct. 1: at Columbia City
Oct. 8: New Haven
Oct. 15: Bellmont
Huntington North
Coach: Bob Prescott, 6-15 in 3rd year at school, 107-145 in 25th year overall
Last year: 3-7, 2-5
Aug. 20: at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27: Jay County
Sept. 3: at East Noble
Sept. 10: Columbia City
Sept. 17: at Bellmont
Sept. 24: DeKalb
Oct. 1: Leo
Oct. 8: at Norwell
Oct. 15: at New Haven
Leo
Coach: Jared Sauder, 128-41 in 16th year at school
Last year: 10-2, 7-0 NE8
Aug. 20: at Woodlan
Aug. 27: Angola
Sept. 3: at Norwell
Sept. 10: New Haven
Sept. 17: at East Noble
Sept. 24: Bellmont
Oct. 1: at Huntington North
Oct. 8: Columbia City
Oct. 15: at DeKalb
New Haven
Coach: Kyle Booher, 1st year at school, 6-24 in 4th year overall
Last year: 5-5, 2-4 NE8
Aug. 20: Garrett
Aug. 27: Eastbrook
Sept. 3: DeKalb
Sept. 10: at Leo
Sept. 17: Norwell
Sept. 24: Columbia City
Oct. 1: at Bellmont
Oct. 8: at East Noble
Oct. 15: Huntington North
Norwell
Coach: Josh Gerber, 20-34 in 6th year at school
Last year: 10-2, 6-1 NE8
Aug. 20: Jennings County
Aug. 27: at Heritage
Sept. 3: Leo
Sept. 10: Bellmont
Sept. 17: at New Haven
Sept. 24: East Noble
Oct. 1: at DeKalb
Oct. 8: Huntington North
Oct. 15: at Columbia City
ACAC
Adams Central
Coach: Michael Mosser, 100-45 in 13th year at school
Last year: 8-3, 3-1 ACAC
Aug. 20: Bellmont
Aug. 27: Eastside
Sept. 4: vs. Parke Heritage, at Pendleton Heights
Sept. 10: Jay County
Sept. 17: Heritage
Sept. 24: South Adams
Oct. 1: Southern Wells
Oct. 8: Bluffton
Oct. 15: Woodlan
Bluffton
Coach: Brent Kunkel, 27-16 in 5th year at school
Last year: 8-2, 3-1 ACAC
Aug. 20: Northfield
Aug. 27: Manchester
Sept. 3: South Adams
Sept. 10: Woodlan
Sept. 17: Jay County
Sept. 24: Southern Wells
Oct. 1: Heritage
Oct. 8: Adams Central
Oct. 15: Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.
Heritage
Coach: Casey Kolkman, 2-6 in 2nd year at school, 48-65 in 12th year overall
Last year: 2-6, 1-3 ACAC
Aug. 20: Eastside
Aug. 27: Norwell
Sept. 3: Woodlan
Sept. 10: South Adams
Sept. 17: Adams Central
Sept. 25: Tri-County, 1 p.m.
Oct. 1: Bluffton
Oct. 8: Southern Wells
Oct. 15: Jay County
South Adams
Coach: Grant Moser, 48-22 in 7th year at school
Last year: 13-1, 5-0 ACAC
Aug. 20: Winchester
Aug. 27: Bellmont
Sept. 3: Bluffton
Sept. 10: Heritage
Sept. 17: Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: Adams Central
Oct. 1: Jay County
Oct. 8: Woodlan
Oct. 15: Southern Wells
Southern Wells
Coach: Mike Roeder, 2-8 in 3rd year at school, 115-127 in 25th year overall
Last year: No Season
Aug. 20: Fremont, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27: Madison-Grant
Sept. 3: Jay County
Sept. 10: Carroll (Flora), 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: Woodlan
Sept. 24: Bluffton
Oct. 1: Adams Central
Oct. 8: Heritage
Oct. 15: South Adams
Woodlan
Coach: Mike Smith, 1-9 in 2nd year at school, 4-26 in 4th year overall
Last year: 1-9, 1-4 ACAC
Aug. 20: Leo
Aug. 27: Central Noble
Sept. 3: Heritage
Sept. 10: Bluffton
Sept. 17: Southern Wells
Sept. 24: Jay County
Oct. 1: Culver Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: South Adams
Oct. 15: Adams Central
NECC
Angola
Coach: Andy Thomas, 47-27 in 8th year at school, 137-94 in 22nd year overall
Last year: 5-3, 3-2 NECC
Aug. 20: DeKalb
Aug. 27: Leo
Sept. 3: Chelsea (Mich.)
Sept. 10: West Noble
Sept. 17: Lakeland
Sept. 24: Fairfield
Oct. 1: Mishawaka Marian
Oct. 8: Garrett
Oct. 15: Eastside
Central Noble
Coach: Hayden Kilgore, 4-6 in 2nd year at school
Last year: 4-6, 5-3 NECC
Aug. 20: West Noble
Aug. 27: Woodlan
Sept. 3: Fairfield
Sept. 10: Prairie Heights
Sept. 17: Fremont
Sept. 24: Lakeland
Oct. 1: Churubusco
Oct. 8: Eastside
Oct. 15: Garrett
Churubusco
Coach: Paul Sade, 58-26 in 9th year at school
Last year: 4-4, 5-2 NECC
Aug. 20: Columbia City
Aug. 27: Lakeland
Sept. 3: Garrett
Sept. 10: Eastside
Sept. 17: Prairie Heights
Sept. 24: Fremont
Oct. 1: Central Noble
Oct. 8: West Noble
Oct. 15: Fairfield
Eastside
Coach: Todd Mason, 32-14 in 5th year at school
Last year: 10-2, 6-0 NECC
Aug. 20: Heritage
Aug. 27: Adams Central
Sept. 3: West Noble
Sept. 10: Churubusco
Sept. 17: Garrett
Sept. 24: Prairie Heights
Oct. 1: Fremont
Oct. 8: Central Noble
Oct. 15: Angola
Garrett
Coach: Chris DePew, 54-43 in 10th year at school, 131-85 in 21st year overall
Last year: 3-6, 3-3 NECC
Aug. 20: New Haven
Aug. 27: DeKalb
Sept. 3: Churubusco
Sept. 10: Lakeland
Sept. 17: Eastside
Sept. 24: West Noble
Oct. 1: Fairfield
Oct. 8: Angola
Oct. 15: Central Noble
West Noble
Coach: Monte Mawhorter, 95-126 in 23rd year at school
Last year: 2-9, 1-7 NECC
Aug. 20: Central Noble
Aug. 27: Wawasee
Sept. 3: Eastside
Sept. 10: Angola
Sept. 17: Fairfield
Sept. 24: Garrett
Oct. 1: Lakeland
Oct. 8: Churubusco
Oct. 15: Prairie Heights
AREA
Warsaw
Coach: Bart Curtis, 24-9 in 4th year at school, 225-111 in 31st year overall
Last year: 8-3, 6-1 NLC
Aug. 20: Dublin Coffman (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27: Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3: Plymouth
Sept. 10: Mishawaka
Sept. 17: Northridge
Sept. 24: Goshen
Oct. 1: Wawasee
Oct. 8: NorthWood
Oct. 15: Concord
Wawasee
Coach: Jon Reutebuch, 5-15 in 3rd year at school
Last year: 3-7, 1-6 NLC
Aug. 20: Tippecanoe Valley
Aug. 27: West Noble
Sept. 3: Northridge
Sept. 10: Concord
Sept. 17: NorthWood
Sept. 24: Plymouth
Oct. 1: Warsaw
Oct. 8: Mishawaka
Oct. 15: Goshen
