    Friday, August 20, 2021 1:00 am

    High school football schedules

    SAC

    Bishop Dwenger

    Coach: Jason Garrett, 35-5 in 4th year at school

    Last year: 10-2, 8-1 SAC

    Aug. 20: at Wayne

    Aug. 27: North Side

    Sept. 3: at South Side

    Sept. 10: Homestead

    Sept. 17: Carroll

    Sept. 24: at Concordia

    Oct. 1: Bishop Luers

    Oct. 8: at Snider

    Oct. 15: at Northrop

    Bishop Luers

    Coach: Kyle Lindsay, 55-49 in 9th year at school

    Last year: 8-7, 3-6 SAC

    Aug. 20: at Carroll

    Aug. 27: Wayne

    Sept. 3: at Homestead

    Sept. 10: Concordia

    Sept. 17: at North Side

    Sept. 24: Northrop

    Oct. 1: at Bishop Dwenger

    Oct. 8: South Side

    Oct. 15: Snider

    Carroll

    Coach: Doug Dinan, 80-43 in 12th year at school

    Last year: 7-3, 7-2 SAC

    Aug. 20: Bishop Luers

    Aug. 27: at Snider

    Sept. 3: at North Side

    Sept. 10: Northrop

    Sept. 17: at Bishop Dwenger

    Sept. 24: at South Side

    Oct. 1: Homestead

    Oct. 8: at Concordia

    Oct. 15: Wayne

    Concordia

    Coach: Mike Eshbach, 1st year at school, 53-72 in 13th year overall

    Last year: 6-6, 4-5 SAC

    Aug. 20: South Side

    Aug. 27: at Homestead

    Sept. 3: Snider

    Sept. 10: at Bishop Luers

    Sept. 17: at Northrop

    Sept. 24: Bishop Dwenger

    Oct. 1: at Wayne

    Oct. 8: Carroll

    Oct. 15: North Side

    Homestead

    Coach: Chad Zolman, 146-44 in 18th year at school

    Last year: 10-2, 8-1 SAC

    Aug. 20: at Northrop

    Aug. 27: Concordia

    Sept. 3: Bishop Luers

    Sept. 10: at Bishop Dwenger

    Sept. 17: Snider

    Sept. 24: at North Side

    Oct. 1: at Carroll

    Oct. 8: Wayne

    Oct. 15: South Side

    Northrop

    Coach: Jason Doerffler, 20-51 in 8th year at school

    Last year: 4-6, 4-5 SAC

    Aug. 20: Homestead

    Aug. 27: at South Side

    Sept. 3: Wayne

    Sept. 10: at Carroll

    Sept. 17: Concordia

    Sept. 24: at Bishop Luers

    Oct. 1: Snider

    Oct. 8: at North Side

    Oct. 15: Bishop Dwenger

    North Side

    Coach: Ben Johnson, 1st year at school

    Last year: 5-6, 4-5 SAC

    Aug. 20 Snider

    Aug. 27 at Bishop Dwenger

    Sept. 3 Carroll

    Sept. 10 at Wayne

    Sept. 17 Bishop Luers

    Sept. 24 Homestead

    Oct. 1 at South Side

    Oct. 8 Northrop

    Oct. 15 at Concordia

    Snider

    Coach: Kurt Tippmann, 118-32 in 13th year at school

    Last year: 5-5, 5-4 SAC

    Aug. 20: at North Side

    Aug. 27: Carroll

    Sept. 3: at Concordia

    Sept. 10: South Side

    Sept. 17: at Homestead

    Sept. 24: Wayne

    Oct. 1: at Northrop

    Oct. 8: Bishop Dwenger

    Oct. 15: at Bishop Luers

    South Side

    Coach: Guy Lee, 0-0 in 1st year at school

    Last year: 2-9, 1-8 SAC

    Aug. 20: at Concordia

    Aug. 27: Northrop

    Sept. 3: Bishop Dwenger

    Sept. 10: at Snider

    Sept. 17: at Wayne

    Sept. 24: Carroll

    Oct. 1: North Side

    Oct. 8: at Bishop Luers

    Oct. 15: at Homestead

    Wayne

    Coach: Sherwood Haydock, 2-9 in 2nd year at school, 197-170 in 34th year overall

    Last year: 2-9, 1-8 SAC

    Aug. 20: Bishop Dwenger

    Aug. 27: at Bishop Luers

    Sept. 3: at Northrop

    Sept. 10: North Side

    Sept. 17: South Side

    Sept. 24: at Snider

    Oct. 1: Concordia

    Oct. 8 :at Homestead

    Oct. 15: at Carroll

    NE8

    Bellmont

    Coach: Nick Hall, 0-8 in 2nd year at school

    Last year: 0-8, 0-7 NE8

    Aug. 20: Adams Central

    Aug. 27: at South Adams

    Sept. 3: Columbia City

    Sept. 10: at Norwell

    Sept. 17: Huntington North

    Sept. 24: at Leo

    Oct. 1: New Haven

    Oct. 8: DeKalb

    Oct. 15: at East Noble

    Columbia City

    Coach: Brett Fox, 31-41 in 8th year at school

    Last year: 6-4, 4-3 NE8

    Aug. 20: at Churubusco

    Aug. 27: Delta

    Sept. 3: at Bellmont

    Sept. 10: at Huntington North

    Sept. 17: DeKalb

    Sept. 24: at New Haven

    Oct. 1: East Noble

    Oct. 8: at Leo

    Oct. 15: Norwell

    DeKalb

    Coach: Seth Wilcox, 2-6 in 2nd year at school

    Last year: 2-6, 1-4 NE8

    Aug. 20: Angola

    Aug. 27: at Garrett

    Sept. 3: at New Haven

    Sept. 10: East Noble

    Sept. 17: at Columbia City

    Sept. 24: at Huntington North

    Oct. 1: Norwell

    Oct. 8: at Bellmont

    Oct. 15: Leo

    East Noble

    Coach: Luke Amstutz, 79-25 in 10th year at school, 105-40 in 14th year overall

    Last year: 9-4, 4-3 NE8

    Aug. 20: at Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.

    Aug. 27: NorthWood

    Sept. 3: Huntington North

    Sept. 10: at DeKalb

    Sept. 17: Leo

    Sept. 24: at Norwell

    Oct. 1: at Columbia City

    Oct. 8: New Haven

    Oct. 15: Bellmont

    Huntington North

    Coach: Bob Prescott, 6-15 in 3rd year at school, 107-145 in 25th year overall

    Last year: 3-7, 2-5

    Aug. 20: at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.

    Aug. 27: Jay County

    Sept. 3: at East Noble

    Sept. 10: Columbia City

    Sept. 17: at Bellmont

    Sept. 24: DeKalb

    Oct. 1: Leo

    Oct. 8: at Norwell

    Oct. 15: at New Haven

    Leo

    Coach: Jared Sauder, 128-41 in 16th year at school

    Last year: 10-2, 7-0 NE8

    Aug. 20: at Woodlan

    Aug. 27: Angola

    Sept. 3: at Norwell

    Sept. 10: New Haven

    Sept. 17: at East Noble

    Sept. 24: Bellmont

    Oct. 1: at Huntington North

    Oct. 8: Columbia City

    Oct. 15: at DeKalb

    New Haven

    Coach: Kyle Booher, 1st year at school, 6-24 in 4th year overall

    Last year: 5-5, 2-4 NE8

    Aug. 20: Garrett

    Aug. 27: Eastbrook

    Sept. 3: DeKalb

    Sept. 10: at Leo

    Sept. 17: Norwell

    Sept. 24: Columbia City

    Oct. 1: at Bellmont

    Oct. 8: at East Noble

    Oct. 15: Huntington North

    Norwell

    Coach: Josh Gerber, 20-34 in 6th year at school

    Last year: 10-2, 6-1 NE8

    Aug. 20: Jennings County

    Aug. 27: at Heritage

    Sept. 3: Leo

    Sept. 10: Bellmont

    Sept. 17: at New Haven

    Sept. 24: East Noble

    Oct. 1: at DeKalb

    Oct. 8: Huntington North

    Oct. 15: at Columbia City

    ACAC

    Adams Central

    Coach: Michael Mosser, 100-45 in 13th year at school

    Last year: 8-3, 3-1 ACAC

    Aug. 20: Bellmont

    Aug. 27: Eastside

    Sept. 4: vs. Parke Heritage, at Pendleton Heights

    Sept. 10: Jay County

    Sept. 17: Heritage

    Sept. 24: South Adams

    Oct. 1: Southern Wells

    Oct. 8: Bluffton

    Oct. 15: Woodlan

    Bluffton

    Coach: Brent Kunkel, 27-16 in 5th year at school

    Last year: 8-2, 3-1 ACAC

    Aug. 20: Northfield

    Aug. 27: Manchester

    Sept. 3: South Adams

    Sept. 10: Woodlan

    Sept. 17: Jay County

    Sept. 24: Southern Wells

    Oct. 1: Heritage

    Oct. 8: Adams Central

    Oct. 15: Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

    Heritage

    Coach: Casey Kolkman, 2-6 in 2nd year at school, 48-65 in 12th year overall

    Last year: 2-6, 1-3 ACAC

    Aug. 20: Eastside

    Aug. 27: Norwell

    Sept. 3: Woodlan

    Sept. 10: South Adams

    Sept. 17: Adams Central

    Sept. 25: Tri-County, 1 p.m.

    Oct. 1: Bluffton

    Oct. 8: Southern Wells

    Oct. 15: Jay County

    South Adams

    Coach: Grant Moser, 48-22 in 7th year at school

    Last year: 13-1, 5-0 ACAC

    Aug. 20: Winchester

    Aug. 27: Bellmont

    Sept. 3: Bluffton

    Sept. 10: Heritage

    Sept. 17: Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

    Sept. 24: Adams Central

    Oct. 1: Jay County

    Oct. 8: Woodlan

    Oct. 15: Southern Wells

    Southern Wells

    Coach: Mike Roeder, 2-8 in 3rd year at school, 115-127 in 25th year overall

    Last year: No Season

    Aug. 20: Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

    Aug. 27: Madison-Grant

    Sept. 3: Jay County

    Sept. 10: Carroll (Flora), 7:30 p.m.

    Sept. 17: Woodlan

    Sept. 24: Bluffton

    Oct. 1: Adams Central

    Oct. 8: Heritage

    Oct. 15: South Adams

    Woodlan

    Coach: Mike Smith, 1-9 in 2nd year at school, 4-26 in 4th year overall

    Last year: 1-9, 1-4 ACAC

    Aug. 20: Leo

    Aug. 27: Central Noble

    Sept. 3: Heritage

    Sept. 10: Bluffton

    Sept. 17: Southern Wells

    Sept. 24: Jay County

    Oct. 1: Culver Academy, 7:30 p.m.

    Oct. 8: South Adams

    Oct. 15: Adams Central

    NECC

    Angola

    Coach: Andy Thomas, 47-27 in 8th year at school, 137-94 in 22nd year overall

    Last year: 5-3, 3-2 NECC

    Aug. 20: DeKalb

    Aug. 27: Leo

    Sept. 3: Chelsea (Mich.)

    Sept. 10: West Noble

    Sept. 17: Lakeland

    Sept. 24: Fairfield

    Oct. 1: Mishawaka Marian

    Oct. 8: Garrett

    Oct. 15: Eastside

    Central Noble

    Coach: Hayden Kilgore, 4-6 in 2nd year at school

    Last year: 4-6, 5-3 NECC

    Aug. 20: West Noble

    Aug. 27: Woodlan

    Sept. 3: Fairfield

    Sept. 10: Prairie Heights

    Sept. 17: Fremont 

    Sept. 24: Lakeland

    Oct. 1: Churubusco 

    Oct. 8: Eastside

    Oct. 15: Garrett

    Churubusco

    Coach: Paul Sade, 58-26 in 9th year at school

    Last year: 4-4, 5-2 NECC

    Aug. 20: Columbia City

    Aug. 27: Lakeland

    Sept. 3: Garrett

    Sept. 10: Eastside

    Sept. 17: Prairie Heights

    Sept. 24: Fremont 

    Oct. 1: Central Noble

    Oct. 8: West Noble

    Oct. 15: Fairfield

    Eastside

    Coach: Todd Mason, 32-14 in 5th year at school

    Last year: 10-2, 6-0 NECC

    Aug. 20: Heritage

    Aug. 27: Adams Central 

    Sept. 3: West Noble

    Sept. 10: Churubusco 

    Sept. 17: Garrett

    Sept. 24: Prairie Heights

    Oct. 1: Fremont 

    Oct. 8: Central Noble

    Oct. 15: Angola

    Garrett

    Coach: Chris DePew, 54-43 in 10th year at school, 131-85 in 21st year overall

    Last year: 3-6, 3-3 NECC

    Aug. 20: New Haven

    Aug. 27: DeKalb

    Sept. 3: Churubusco 

    Sept. 10: Lakeland

    Sept. 17: Eastside

    Sept. 24: West Noble

    Oct. 1: Fairfield

    Oct. 8: Angola

    Oct. 15: Central Noble

    West Noble

    Coach: Monte Mawhorter, 95-126 in 23rd year at school

    Last year: 2-9, 1-7 NECC

    Aug. 20: Central Noble

    Aug. 27: Wawasee

    Sept. 3: Eastside

    Sept. 10: Angola

    Sept. 17: Fairfield

    Sept. 24: Garrett

    Oct. 1: Lakeland

    Oct. 8: Churubusco 

    Oct. 15: Prairie Heights

    AREA

    Warsaw

    Coach: Bart Curtis, 24-9 in 4th year at school, 225-111 in 31st year overall

    Last year: 8-3, 6-1 NLC

    Aug. 20: Dublin Coffman (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

    Aug. 27: Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.

    Sept. 3: Plymouth   

    Sept. 10: Mishawaka   

    Sept. 17: Northridge   

    Sept. 24: Goshen   

    Oct. 1: Wawasee   

    Oct. 8: NorthWood   

    Oct. 15: Concord   

    Wawasee

    Coach: Jon Reutebuch, 5-15 in 3rd year at school

    Last year: 3-7, 1-6 NLC

    Aug. 20: Tippecanoe Valley 

    Aug. 27: West Noble 

    Sept. 3: Northridge   

    Sept. 10: Concord   

    Sept. 17: NorthWood

    Sept. 24: Plymouth   

    Oct. 1: Warsaw   

    Oct. 8: Mishawaka   

    Oct. 15: Goshen   

