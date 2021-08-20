High school football schedules

SAC

Bishop Dwenger

Coach: Jason Garrett, 35-5 in 4th year at school

Last year: 10-2, 8-1 SAC

Aug. 20: at Wayne

Aug. 27: North Side

Sept. 3: at South Side

Sept. 10: Homestead

Sept. 17: Carroll

Sept. 24: at Concordia

Oct. 1: Bishop Luers

Oct. 8: at Snider

Oct. 15: at Northrop

Bishop Luers

Coach: Kyle Lindsay, 55-49 in 9th year at school

Last year: 8-7, 3-6 SAC

Aug. 20: at Carroll

Aug. 27: Wayne

Sept. 3: at Homestead

Sept. 10: Concordia

Sept. 17: at North Side

Sept. 24: Northrop

Oct. 1: at Bishop Dwenger

Oct. 8: South Side

Oct. 15: Snider

Carroll

Coach: Doug Dinan, 80-43 in 12th year at school

Last year: 7-3, 7-2 SAC

Aug. 20: Bishop Luers

Aug. 27: at Snider

Sept. 3: at North Side

Sept. 10: Northrop

Sept. 17: at Bishop Dwenger

Sept. 24: at South Side

Oct. 1: Homestead

Oct. 8: at Concordia

Oct. 15: Wayne

Concordia

Coach: Mike Eshbach, 1st year at school, 53-72 in 13th year overall

Last year: 6-6, 4-5 SAC

Aug. 20: South Side

Aug. 27: at Homestead

Sept. 3: Snider

Sept. 10: at Bishop Luers

Sept. 17: at Northrop

Sept. 24: Bishop Dwenger

Oct. 1: at Wayne

Oct. 8: Carroll

Oct. 15: North Side

Homestead

Coach: Chad Zolman, 146-44 in 18th year at school

Last year: 10-2, 8-1 SAC

Aug. 20: at Northrop

Aug. 27: Concordia

Sept. 3: Bishop Luers

Sept. 10: at Bishop Dwenger

Sept. 17: Snider

Sept. 24: at North Side

Oct. 1: at Carroll

Oct. 8: Wayne

Oct. 15: South Side

Northrop

Coach: Jason Doerffler, 20-51 in 8th year at school

Last year: 4-6, 4-5 SAC

Aug. 20: Homestead

Aug. 27: at South Side

Sept. 3: Wayne

Sept. 10: at Carroll

Sept. 17: Concordia

Sept. 24: at Bishop Luers

Oct. 1: Snider

Oct. 8: at North Side

Oct. 15: Bishop Dwenger

North Side

Coach: Ben Johnson, 1st year at school

Last year: 5-6, 4-5 SAC

Aug. 20 Snider

Aug. 27 at Bishop Dwenger

Sept. 3 Carroll

Sept. 10 at Wayne

Sept. 17 Bishop Luers

Sept. 24 Homestead

Oct. 1 at South Side

Oct. 8 Northrop

Oct. 15 at Concordia

Snider

Coach: Kurt Tippmann, 118-32 in 13th year at school

Last year: 5-5, 5-4 SAC

Aug. 20: at North Side

Aug. 27: Carroll

Sept. 3: at Concordia

Sept. 10: South Side

Sept. 17: at Homestead

Sept. 24: Wayne

Oct. 1: at Northrop

Oct. 8: Bishop Dwenger

Oct. 15: at Bishop Luers

South Side

Coach: Guy Lee, 0-0 in 1st year at school

Last year: 2-9, 1-8 SAC

Aug. 20: at Concordia

Aug. 27: Northrop

Sept. 3: Bishop Dwenger

Sept. 10: at Snider

Sept. 17: at Wayne

Sept. 24: Carroll

Oct. 1: North Side

Oct. 8: at Bishop Luers

Oct. 15: at Homestead

Wayne

Coach: Sherwood Haydock, 2-9 in 2nd year at school, 197-170 in 34th year overall

Last year: 2-9, 1-8 SAC

Aug. 20: Bishop Dwenger

Aug. 27: at Bishop Luers

Sept. 3: at Northrop

Sept. 10: North Side

Sept. 17: South Side

Sept. 24: at Snider

Oct. 1: Concordia

Oct. 8 :at Homestead

Oct. 15: at Carroll

NE8

Bellmont

Coach: Nick Hall, 0-8 in 2nd year at school

Last year: 0-8, 0-7 NE8

Aug. 20: Adams Central

Aug. 27: at South Adams

Sept. 3: Columbia City

Sept. 10: at Norwell

Sept. 17: Huntington North

Sept. 24: at Leo

Oct. 1: New Haven

Oct. 8: DeKalb

Oct. 15: at East Noble

Columbia City

Coach: Brett Fox, 31-41 in 8th year at school

Last year: 6-4, 4-3 NE8

Aug. 20: at Churubusco

Aug. 27: Delta

Sept. 3: at Bellmont

Sept. 10: at Huntington North

Sept. 17: DeKalb

Sept. 24: at New Haven

Oct. 1: East Noble

Oct. 8: at Leo

Oct. 15: Norwell

DeKalb

Coach: Seth Wilcox, 2-6 in 2nd year at school

Last year: 2-6, 1-4 NE8

Aug. 20: Angola

Aug. 27: at Garrett

Sept. 3: at New Haven

Sept. 10: East Noble

Sept. 17: at Columbia City

Sept. 24: at Huntington North

Oct. 1: Norwell

Oct. 8: at Bellmont

Oct. 15: Leo

East Noble

Coach: Luke Amstutz, 79-25 in 10th year at school, 105-40 in 14th year overall

Last year: 9-4, 4-3 NE8

Aug. 20: at Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 27: NorthWood

Sept. 3: Huntington North

Sept. 10: at DeKalb

Sept. 17: Leo

Sept. 24: at Norwell

Oct. 1: at Columbia City

Oct. 8: New Haven

Oct. 15: Bellmont

Huntington North

Coach: Bob Prescott, 6-15 in 3rd year at school, 107-145 in 25th year overall

Last year: 3-7, 2-5

Aug. 20: at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 27: Jay County

Sept. 3: at East Noble

Sept. 10: Columbia City

Sept. 17: at Bellmont

Sept. 24: DeKalb

Oct. 1: Leo

Oct. 8: at Norwell

Oct. 15: at New Haven

Leo

Coach: Jared Sauder, 128-41 in 16th year at school

Last year: 10-2, 7-0 NE8

Aug. 20: at Woodlan

Aug. 27: Angola

Sept. 3: at Norwell

Sept. 10: New Haven

Sept. 17: at East Noble

Sept. 24: Bellmont

Oct. 1: at Huntington North

Oct. 8: Columbia City

Oct. 15: at DeKalb

New Haven

Coach: Kyle Booher, 1st year at school, 6-24 in 4th year overall

Last year: 5-5, 2-4 NE8

Aug. 20: Garrett

Aug. 27: Eastbrook

Sept. 3: DeKalb

Sept. 10: at Leo

Sept. 17: Norwell

Sept. 24: Columbia City

Oct. 1: at Bellmont

Oct. 8: at East Noble

Oct. 15: Huntington North

Norwell

Coach: Josh Gerber, 20-34 in 6th year at school

Last year: 10-2, 6-1 NE8

Aug. 20: Jennings County

Aug. 27: at Heritage

Sept. 3: Leo

Sept. 10: Bellmont

Sept. 17: at New Haven

Sept. 24: East Noble

Oct. 1: at DeKalb

Oct. 8: Huntington North

Oct. 15: at Columbia City

ACAC

Adams Central

Coach: Michael Mosser, 100-45 in 13th year at school

Last year: 8-3, 3-1 ACAC

Aug. 20: Bellmont

Aug. 27: Eastside

Sept. 4: vs. Parke Heritage, at Pendleton Heights

Sept. 10: Jay County

Sept. 17: Heritage

Sept. 24: South Adams

Oct. 1: Southern Wells

Oct. 8: Bluffton

Oct. 15: Woodlan

Bluffton

Coach: Brent Kunkel, 27-16 in 5th year at school

Last year: 8-2, 3-1 ACAC

Aug. 20: Northfield

Aug. 27: Manchester

Sept. 3: South Adams

Sept. 10: Woodlan

Sept. 17: Jay County

Sept. 24: Southern Wells

Oct. 1: Heritage

Oct. 8: Adams Central

Oct. 15: Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

Heritage

Coach: Casey Kolkman, 2-6 in 2nd year at school, 48-65 in 12th year overall

Last year: 2-6, 1-3 ACAC

Aug. 20: Eastside

Aug. 27: Norwell

Sept. 3: Woodlan

Sept. 10: South Adams

Sept. 17: Adams Central

Sept. 25: Tri-County, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1: Bluffton

Oct. 8: Southern Wells

Oct. 15: Jay County

South Adams

Coach: Grant Moser, 48-22 in 7th year at school

Last year: 13-1, 5-0 ACAC

Aug. 20: Winchester

Aug. 27: Bellmont

Sept. 3: Bluffton

Sept. 10: Heritage

Sept. 17: Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24: Adams Central

Oct. 1: Jay County

Oct. 8: Woodlan

Oct. 15: Southern Wells

Southern Wells

Coach: Mike Roeder, 2-8 in 3rd year at school, 115-127 in 25th year overall

Last year: No Season

Aug. 20: Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 27: Madison-Grant

Sept. 3: Jay County

Sept. 10: Carroll (Flora), 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17: Woodlan

Sept. 24: Bluffton

Oct. 1: Adams Central

Oct. 8: Heritage

Oct. 15: South Adams

Woodlan

Coach: Mike Smith, 1-9 in 2nd year at school, 4-26 in 4th year overall

Last year: 1-9, 1-4 ACAC

Aug. 20: Leo

Aug. 27: Central Noble

Sept. 3: Heritage

Sept. 10: Bluffton

Sept. 17: Southern Wells

Sept. 24: Jay County

Oct. 1: Culver Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8: South Adams

Oct. 15: Adams Central

NECC

Angola

Coach: Andy Thomas, 47-27 in 8th year at school, 137-94 in 22nd year overall

Last year: 5-3, 3-2 NECC

Aug. 20: DeKalb

Aug. 27: Leo

Sept. 3: Chelsea (Mich.)

Sept. 10: West Noble

Sept. 17: Lakeland

Sept. 24: Fairfield

Oct. 1: Mishawaka Marian

Oct. 8: Garrett

Oct. 15: Eastside

Central Noble

Coach: Hayden Kilgore, 4-6 in 2nd year at school

Last year: 4-6, 5-3 NECC

Aug. 20: West Noble

Aug. 27: Woodlan

Sept. 3: Fairfield

Sept. 10: Prairie Heights

Sept. 17: Fremont

Sept. 24: Lakeland

Oct. 1: Churubusco

Oct. 8: Eastside

Oct. 15: Garrett

Churubusco

Coach: Paul Sade, 58-26 in 9th year at school

Last year: 4-4, 5-2 NECC

Aug. 20: Columbia City

Aug. 27: Lakeland

Sept. 3: Garrett

Sept. 10: Eastside

Sept. 17: Prairie Heights

Sept. 24: Fremont

Oct. 1: Central Noble

Oct. 8: West Noble

Oct. 15: Fairfield

Eastside

Coach: Todd Mason, 32-14 in 5th year at school

Last year: 10-2, 6-0 NECC

Aug. 20: Heritage

Aug. 27: Adams Central

Sept. 3: West Noble

Sept. 10: Churubusco

Sept. 17: Garrett

Sept. 24: Prairie Heights

Oct. 1: Fremont

Oct. 8: Central Noble

Oct. 15: Angola

Garrett

Coach: Chris DePew, 54-43 in 10th year at school, 131-85 in 21st year overall

Last year: 3-6, 3-3 NECC

Aug. 20: New Haven

Aug. 27: DeKalb

Sept. 3: Churubusco

Sept. 10: Lakeland

Sept. 17: Eastside

Sept. 24: West Noble

Oct. 1: Fairfield

Oct. 8: Angola

Oct. 15: Central Noble

West Noble

Coach: Monte Mawhorter, 95-126 in 23rd year at school

Last year: 2-9, 1-7 NECC

Aug. 20: Central Noble

Aug. 27: Wawasee

Sept. 3: Eastside

Sept. 10: Angola

Sept. 17: Fairfield

Sept. 24: Garrett

Oct. 1: Lakeland

Oct. 8: Churubusco

Oct. 15: Prairie Heights

AREA

Warsaw

Coach: Bart Curtis, 24-9 in 4th year at school, 225-111 in 31st year overall

Last year: 8-3, 6-1 NLC

Aug. 20: Dublin Coffman (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 27: Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3: Plymouth

Sept. 10: Mishawaka

Sept. 17: Northridge

Sept. 24: Goshen

Oct. 1: Wawasee

Oct. 8: NorthWood

Oct. 15: Concord

Wawasee

Coach: Jon Reutebuch, 5-15 in 3rd year at school

Last year: 3-7, 1-6 NLC

Aug. 20: Tippecanoe Valley

Aug. 27: West Noble

Sept. 3: Northridge

Sept. 10: Concord

Sept. 17: NorthWood

Sept. 24: Plymouth

Oct. 1: Warsaw

Oct. 8: Mishawaka

Oct. 15: Goshen