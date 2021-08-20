Teams get chance to shine in Week 1

We get our first idea of what our local football teams really look like in their Week 1 games today. But, even if it's a little premature, let's take a look at how some should stack up against similarly sized schools.

Class 5A and 6A

1. Snider – The talent has always been there, and now another year of experience and hard work have made the Panthers one of the most dangerous teams in the area.

2. Carroll – Last season the Chargers proved they can keep up in about any shootout. Will that be enough to claim an SAC title this time around?

3. Bishop Dwenger – The Saints are replacing a three-year starter at quarterback, but they do return a number of pieces from the 2020 team that was a one-point, triple-overtime loss away from an SAC title.

4. Homestead – The Spartans will look very different after losing their quarterback, top rusher, much of the offensive line and a number of defensive standouts. But the next ones up are likely up to the task.

5. Warsaw – The Tigers have lots of talent to work with, and the question mark is how quickly players settle into new roles.

Class 3A and 4A

1. East Noble – The Knights struggled in the middle of 2020, but winning six of their last seven games shows how good this team can be.

2. Leo – The reigning NE8 champs have multiple D-I commits on their offensive line, so their run game should remain a thing to be feared.

3. Concordia – The Cadets have a new coach and starting quarterback, and holes to fill across the roster. But Concordia also has back-to-back sectional titles to defend.

4. New Haven – Jakar Williams is in his third year as the Bulldogs' starting QB and accounted for 20 TDs last season.

5. Columbia City – Greg Bolt was a second-team all-conference quarterback in 2020, and he's back for his fourth season starting for the Eagles.

Class A and 2A

1. Bishop Luers – The Knights lost by one point in the Class 2A state finals in 2020, and they return many of the impact players from the playoff run.

2. South Adams – The Starfires graduated a class for the ages, but coach Grant Moser has confidence in the players, like quarterback Aidan Wanner, who return for another round this year.

3. Adams Central – The Jets are 20-2 in the ACAC since 2016. Expect that trend to continue with seniors such as Blake Heyerly and Alex Currie.

4. Eastside – The Blazers have put up back-to-back 10-win seasons and are the favorite in the NECC small school division.

5. Churubusco – The Eagles were down (at least by their standards) with a 4-4 record in 2020, but they return 14 starters, including all-state selection Hunter Bianski on the defensive line.

