Virus still looming at kickoff

Football players and coaches across the area were looking forward to the “return to normal” this season, to Friday nights with packed stands and no more worries about COVID.

There should be plenty of spectators at local high schools this fall as the crowd limits have been lifted, but in recent days it's become clear that the specter of COVID hasn't completed receded.

Kosciusko and LaGrange are the only Northeast Indiana counties that aren't at the “orange” advisory level, which indicates “medium to high community spread” of the virus.

Homestead football coach Chad Zolman was one of many coaches who said the discussions about COVID-related precautions have continued even as more students return to classes in-person and some districts have removed mask mandates (although Fort Wayne Community Schools is once again requiring masks indoors, including for spectators at volleyball games).

“We take the precautions necessary on the bus, we take the precautions necessary when we're in meeting rooms and things like that,” Zolman said. “It's always a possibility, even this year. We dealt with it last year, and if it comes up this year we'll deal with it again. But our kids have been pretty resilient and stepped up for each other when they need to.”

The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 1,452 Hoosier students, 80 teachers and 18 staff members tested positive for the virus last week, right as many schools were returning to class. The Journal Gazette reported early this week that New Haven, Leo, Homestead and Bishop Dwenger all reported at least one case among students or staff.

Student-athletes at multiple local schools have already been quarantined since the start of fall practice earlier this month. And while all area football teams appear ready to play in their season openers on Friday night, not every team around the state has been so lucky. The Pioneer opener has been canceled because of COVID issues at Lewis Cass, the scheduled opponent. Boonville vs. Paoli has also been called off, and Shenandoah has canceled all athletic events and transitioned back to remote classes because 250 students in the 1,400 student district were quarantined.

Bigger schools with larger rosters are less likely to have to cancel games – every single SAC football game was played as scheduled in 2020 even as numerous players were held out. But in the NECC, for example, Angola and Churubusco only played eight games each and Fremont played just seven.

All this means that if athletes want to be sure to avoid missing time on the field, they still have to be careful about how they interact with classmates and friends away from the football field.

“It's been 18 months of this thing, and they understand that if you do A, B and C, you won't get contact traced. If you don't do A, B and C and you're sitting beside somebody who tests positive, you're going to be contact traced,” Warsaw coach Bart Curtis said of his players. “My big concern is, be smart during the school day and during the weekends. Don't be sitting right next to a group of five people in a 3-foot area. Use some common sense. Be respectful of your teachers and ask them if they mind if you sit in the front row.”

The IHSAA released lengthy COVID-related guidelines ahead of the fall 2020 season, and this season issued short updates, with the football-related guidelines running just two pages. The new suggestions warn against sharing uniforms, towels and other equipment and state that cloth masks are “permissible” (although not required), but plastic face shields are not allowed.

Teams are still supposed to limit the number of players allowed at the coin toss, with social distancing in effect, and there will be no handshakes pre- or postgame.

Perhaps the biggest difference is the quarantine procedure for athletes (and all students) who have received a COVID-19 vaccination, which is now open to anyone age 12 or older. According to the Allen County Department of Health, a vaccinated student who has been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 is allowed to return to school before the end of the standard 14-day quarantine period if they do not show symptoms of the illness, although they should wear a mask. The vaccinated student can get tested on day 3-5 of that period, and if negative is no longer required to mask up.

Unvaccinated students must stay isolated for seven days, and then may return to school eight days after exposure if they show no symptoms and test negative for the virus. Students who show no symptoms for 10 days may return after 11 days without a test.

According to Krista Stockman, the Public Information Officer for Fort Wayne Community Schools, about 5% of the district's students are vaccinated.

Last year, many athletes and parents lamented the IHSAA regulations that required athletes returning from seven or more consecutive missed practices to attend at least four in-person practice sessions before being eligible to compete once more, essentially extending the number of games missed in a typical quarantine from two weeks-worth to three.

At the “COVID-19 Resource Center” on the IHSAA website, the association acknowledged that numerous students fell into this threshold when quarantined (even if they never showed symptoms or tested positive), but that virtual practices or conditioning done by a student on their own was not a suitable substitute for practices under the supervision of a coach. Therefore, both legal and medical professionals recommended that those practices are necessary for athletes to reacclimate to physical activity, and the policy will remain in place this year.

