Week 1 Picks

Some of the most intriguing high school football games of Week 1, and high school sports editor Victoria Jacobsen's picks for each:

Bishop Luers at Carroll: The Knights turned heads on their way to the Class 2A state finals. But can they keep up with a Class 6A team that averaged 46.1 points per game in 2020?

Pick: Carroll

Snider at North Side: The Legends are hoping their years-long upward trend continues with a new coach and new QB. But Snider returns most of last year's talent and is as motivated as ever after going 5-5 last season.

Pick: Snider

Columbia City at Churubusco: Both of these Eagles are looking to kick-start the season with a win. Columbia City has a QB entering his fourth season as a starter, and Busco has 14 returning starters.

Pick: Columbia City

East Noble at Plymouth: The Rockies had a down season in 2020, and East Noble seemed to find its footing as the season went on. But if Plymouth has rebounded, this could be a challenging opener.

Pick: East Noble

Dublin Coffman at Warsaw: The Tigers have a one-season deal with the Ohio program, which starts the season ranked No. 8 in Ohio's Division I, the largest of that state's seven classifications. Warsaw has plenty of talent but is shifting many players into new positions.

Pick: Dublin Coffman