Columbia City rolls with dominating half

CHURUBUSCO – The chant came down from the Columbia City student section near the end of the Eagles' 26-7 victory over host Churubusco in Friday night's season-opener:

“4A football, 4A football!”

It was a reminder that the bigger school had asserted its will, as Class 4A Columbia City scored 26 unanswered second-half points against the Class A Eagles to open the season with a win for the third straight year.

“It's huge,” Columbia City coach Brett Fox said of starting the season with a victory. “Everybody wants to be 1-0, and half the teams in the state are sitting at 0-1 right now. It doesn't matter what the scoreboard says, as long as you're leaving and you're 1-0.”

Although Columbia City imposed itself on the smaller school after halftime, it was Churubusco (0-1) that had the upper hand in physicality in the first half. The hosts controlled the line of scrimmage, sacking All-Northeast 8 quarterback Greg Bolt repeatedly.

After one of those sacks in the first quarter, Bolt left the game for a play with a cramp in his calf. Backup quarterback Colten Pieper then fumbled the snap, and Busco's Kaden Manth pounced on the ball at the Columbia City 37. Manth also had 21/2 tackles for loss.

On the next play, Churubusco's Riley Buroff hit Nick Nondorf with a short pass, and Nondorf shed a tackle on the way to a 37-yard touchdown that was the only score of the first half.

Trailing 7-0 at halftime, Columbia City refused to panic.

“The first half we came out slow,” Columbia City receiver and defensive back Hunter Herron said. “We just weren't ready for our assignments. The second half we came out with a lot more intensity and ready to play some football.”

It took two plays in the third quarter for Columbia City to tie the game. Busco got the ball first, and on the opening snap of the half, Josh Arntz intercepted a Buroff pass and returned it to the Busco 11.

From there, Ethan Sievers went around the right side for a touchdown run 15 seconds into the period.

After a Busco punt, Bolt hit Herron with slant passes of 13 and 11 yards, the latter for a touchdown that put Columbia City in front for good.

Herron also had an interception, and Arntz later added a 3-yard touchdown run, as did Bolt. Pieper set up a touchdown with a long interception return.

The Columbia City defense forced four second-half turnovers and six in all.

“Our defense, they did a great job, (the) turnovers, that's insane,” Bolt said. “That makes the win so much better because we came together and responded in the second half, it was great. That's what I've been looking for all my four years.”

