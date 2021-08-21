The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, August 21, 2021 1:00 am

    High school football highlights

    Scoreboard

    Adams Central 49, Bellmont 6

    Angola 42, DeKalb 28

    Bluffton 20, Northfield 7

    Columbia City 26, Churubusco 7

    Warsaw 48, Dublin Coffman (Ohio) 23

    East Noble 56, Plymouth 33

    Eastside 35, Heritage 0

    Bishop Dwenger 43, Wayne 27

    Bishop Luers 38, Carroll 31

    Snider 34, North Side 32

    Concordia 42, South Side 20

    Garrett 21, New Haven 18, OT

    Homestead 31, Northrop 14

    Eastbrook 41, Huntington North 6

    Norwell 48, Jennings County 6

    Leo 43, Woodlan 12

    South Adams 35, Winchester 0

    Fremont 55, Southern Wells 16

    Tippecanoe Valley 42, Wawasee 7

    Central Noble 21, West Noble 14

    Prairie Heights 39, Whitko 7

    Peak performers

    CARSON CLARK, BISHOP LUERS

    349 passing yards, 3 TDs

    TYRESE BROWN, SNIDER

    265 rushing yards, 3 TDs

    LABAN DAVIS, EASTSIDE

    309 total yards, 5 TDs

    JON SAN JUAN, BLUFFTON

    22 rushes, 134 yards, 2 TDs

    FINLEY HASSELMAN, ANGOLA

    4 total TDs

    ISAJAHA THATCHER, BELLMONT

    88-yard kickoff return for TD

    CHASE LEECH, GARRETT

    Game-winning FG in second OT

    KAINON CARICO, EAST NOBLE

    3 first-half TDs

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story