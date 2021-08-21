Junior kicker steals game for Snider

Tyrese Brown had a splendid game for the Snider Panthers – he totaled 265 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries – and it was going to take something magical to steal the spotlight in Friday night's season opener.

Enter Snider's long-range kicker, Nicolas Talamantes, who converted a 47-yard field goal as time expired to cement a 34-32 victory in a wild, back-and-forth game at North Side.

“I was speechless after making it, to be honest,” Talamantes said. “I've never done that in a game and being this young, being a junior, there's a lot of pressure. But I'm glad I came through for my team.”

And his team needed it after squandering the 31-24 lead it'd taken when Brown scored on a 57-yard run with 4 minutes remaining, a play that was followed by quarterback Luke Haupert's successful 2-point conversion run.

North Side, riding the energy of a packed Chambers Field, responded with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Brashawn Bassett to Rodney Woods, who leapt for the ball at the pylon between two defenders with 1:04 left in the game. A gutsy decision by coach Ben Johnson Jr. to go for the 2-point conversion paid off as Bassett muscled past defensive lineman Joel Perry for a 32-31 lead.

It wasn't enough to stop the Panthers, who had lost 47-17 in the opener to the Legends last year, when the Panthers finished 5-5.

“Stinking amazing. The people who didn't come to watch this game, whoa, they got cheated because what a high school football game it was,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said. “That's the way football should be played, two teams going at each other, making plays, no crap, just hard-nosed, good football. Amazing job by both teams.”

Haupert completed 14 of 19 passes for 122 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown to tight end Carter Wortman, who totaled five catches for 35 yards.

And the Panthers needed some resiliency after a Talamantes kick at the end of the first half was blocked and returned 91 yards by Brauntae Johnson to give a 21-17 lead to North Side, which was 5-6 last season.

“This means we'll fight to the end, no matter what. I don't care what team we're playing, we'll beat them at the end,” said Talamantes, who is also an outside linebacker and punter. He hit a 50-yard kick in practice Thursday.

North Side also had a solid rushing attack, getting 126 yards and a touchdown from Jontae Lambert, who carried the ball 18 times. Bassett completed 13 of 19 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns, including a 44-yarder to Jordan Turner, who had six catches for 153 yards.

“It's just (one) win, but it shows resiliency and tough fight by our team,” Tippmann said. “We made a lot of mistakes, but we found a way to win. Amazing kick by Nick at the end. Our kids believed, they thought. Amazing.”

