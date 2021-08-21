Knights spoil Chargers' opener

The first play at Carroll's new stadium was the most electrifying possible: a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by the Chargers' Braden Steely.

But at the end of the night, as the postgame fireworks rang out after Bishop Luers had played spoiler by winning 38-31, the Knights lay down to watch on the 20-yard line of the new field as if the celebration had been intended for them the whole time.

“Quite frankly, I'm not surprised by how we rebounded after that opening kickoff return,” Bishop Luers coach Kyle Lindsay said. “That can be a tough mental block to get over, to give up seven points on the first play of the game. But I'm really proud of how we stuck in there.”

After pulling within one score of the Knights on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jeff Becker to Aiden Lazoff, the Chargers would get the ball twice more in the final six minutes with a chance to tie the game.

But the first drive stalled out at the Bishop Luers 44-yard line, when on 4th and 9 the snap flew over Becker's head. He recovered the ball and attempted a pass to the sideline where Lazoff and Luke Carmody were both headed. But at the last second, Gio Jimenez threw his body between the two receivers to break up the pass, and Carroll turned it over on downs.

The Chargers got the ball back for the last time at their own 4-yard line with about 90 seconds to play. Becker's first three passes fell incomplete, but his last throw, after sailing through the hands of a receiver, fell into the waiting arms of Bishop Luers's Isaac Zay.

It was an impressive defensive showing for the 2020 Class 2A state runners-up, who fell 48-14 to the Chargers in the 2020 opener.

Becker completed 16 of 29 passes for 212 yards, throwing two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also ran for a 39-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Carroll also had two drives end in fumbles.

“I'm just so proud,” Lindsay said. “We got pressure all night, and that's what it does to quarterbacks. Sometimes even when you don't bring the pressure, they start to feel it.”

The Knights outgained the Chargers 516 yards to 337. Quarterback Carson Clark completed 26 of 39 pass attempts for 348 yards, hitting Brody Glenn and Jayden Hill with touchdown passes. He also targeted Antwian Lake on the Bishop Luers sideline for a 40-or-so yard pass, and Lake ran the final 35-yards almost unimpeded to the end zone. He was finally tackled and lost his grip on the ball in the end zone, but recovered it to put the Knights up 38-24.

Running back Sir Hale ran in Bishop Luers's second touchdown and also scored on a two-point conversion in the third quarter.

vjacobsen@jg.net