Chargers, Cadets get invite wins

HUNTINGTON – It was a banner day for Addisons at the Huntington North Invitational.

Three of the 95 runners who lined up at the starting line of the girls varsity race were named Addison, and those three – Addison Knoblauch of Homestead, Addison Wiley of Huntington North and Addison Lindsey of East Noble – finished 1-2-3 on the Huntington University cross country course on a steamy Saturday morning.

Carroll won the girls race with 76 points, led by ninth-place Sophia Haslett, a freshman, and 10th-place Taylor Hansen, a sophomore.

In the boys race, it was another strong day for Concordia, as senior Karsten Schlegel won the boys varsity race in 15:56.4, Gabriel Connolly and Daniel Adair took fourth and fifth place and the Cadets won the boys team title with 67 points.

Knoblauch took second place at the same event in 2020, her first-ever high school race. This year, the invitational fell on her 16th birthday, and she was determined to make a happy birthday memory for herself.

“Last year, at this race, I was super stressed because I didn’t want to go badly. I wanted to do the same thing with Addy (Wiley) that I did with Zoe (Duffus), where it’s just stride for stride, and feel comfortable,” Knoblauch said, referencing 2020 winner Zoe Duffus of Carroll. “But then we did the first mile in 5:51, which I thought was a little too slow, and so then I pulled away.”

Knoblauch went on to win in 18:56.9, almost 40 seconds slower than her second-place finish in more comfortable weather in 2020, but a victory all the same.

Northridge finished second overall with 98 points, but Knoblauch’s Spartans were just behind in third place with 99.

Wiley, who won the 800 and 1,600 at the state finals in June and set the state girls record in the mile by winning the RunningLane Track Championships in 4:38.14 a week later, fell a little off Knoblauch’s pace in the second mile, but regained some ground in the final mile to take second place in 19:05.2.

Lindsey, the East Noble freshmen, was a little behind the leaders at the mile mark but ran with Wiley for the rest of the race, finishing in 19:06.7.

Schlegel said the Cadets tried not to get too far ahead of themselves Saturday, knowing that these early-season races are just building blocks for the championship races this fall.

“The game plan was definitely to stay relaxed first mile, see what everyone was going to do, and then dominate that last half of the race,” Schlegel said.

Schlegel edged out Jack Moore of Northridge, beating him by 0.6 seconds. Noblesville and Northridge took second and third in the boys team standings, while Austin Hall’s sixth-place finish led Columbia City to fourth place as a team.

