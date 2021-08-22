Eagles' Turnover Robe gets plenty of use

Columbia City has a Turnover Robe.

When the Eagles force a turnover, the player who came down with the interception or recovered the fumble dons a bright red robe emblazoned with the name of wrestler Ric Flair on the back in gold lettering.

“We just love it, you've gotta get a 'Woo' in there,” Columbia City coach Brett Fox said, referencing Flair's signature yell. “Our guys love that.”

Columbia City had ample opportunity to break out the robe in a 26-7 opening week victory over Churubusco, when the visiting Eagles forced six turnovers, including four in the second half. They scored 20 points off of those takeaways, all following halftime, and stopped Churubusco from extending a 7-0 lead in the second quarter with a redzone interception.

“Getting complementary football, when we get turnovers like that and we get short fields ... was huge for us,” Fox said. “It takes a lot of stress off of anybody that's on offense.”

As for the Turnover Robe, Fox said there might be an exciting addition coming soon.

“We got something else coming soon that's gonna go with it, so keep your eyes pinned,” Fox said.

Blind luck on TD

It's not uncommon for athletes, when asked about pivotal plays they made in the game that just preceded an interview, to admit that they don't remember much of what happened, that they felt like they were on autopilot or that they blacked out.

For Bishop Luers running back Sir Hale, everything went black – literally – during a 2-point conversion attempt in the third quarter of the Knights' 38-31 win. But he found the end zone anyway.

Hale lined up in the backfield with quarterback Carson Clark, but as he crossed in front of his quarterback in the direction of the Carroll sideline he was hit – hard – by Carroll's Maddix Flaugh, dislodging his helmet and causing his headband to slip down and cover most of his eyes.

Still, Hale turned at exactly the right moment to catch the gently-lofted ball by Carson, although the ball nearly slipped through his hands and he had to readjust his grip as he turned toward the end zone. The Bishop Luers offensive line knocked away several Carroll defenders to make sure he had a clear path to score.

“The dude gave me a big hit, and my headband fell. Half of my eye was covered on (the right), and all of my eye was covered on (the left),” Hale explained. “And I barely caught it, too. I could not see. The fact that I caught that and made the two-point conversion, I think that's crazy.”

Panthers' joy

Snider had a rough 2020 season, starting off with a 47-17 loss to North Side and finishing 5-5 for its worst record since 1989.

So it's not surprising there was such a joyful release by the Panthers, after Nicolas Talamantes converted a 47-year field goal as time expired for a 34-32 victory Friday at North Side.

“Amazing, just amazing,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said. “I feel so good for these kids because they've been through a hard offseason. We weren't happy with last year, and this is what you need to change it and that's just a lot of fight.”

Talamantes made a 50-yard field goal in practice Thursday, so he was confident with the distance.

But he and his teammates had to shake off a long-range boot at the end of the first half that was low, blocked and returned 91 yards for a touchdown by Brauntae Johnson for a 21-17 Legends lead.

“It didn't matter,” Talamantes said. “We went into halftime and forgot about it. I had to clear my mind and then I came out and did what I needed to do.”